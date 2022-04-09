No. 13 St. Joseph (Mont.) over Glen Rock - Baseball recap

Joey Agar led Westwood to a 4-1 victory against Waldwick in Waldwick as he went 1-2 with one home run, two RBI, one run, and two walks. Westwood (4-0) took a 2-0 lead into the fourth inning before Waldwick (1-2) scratched across a run to cut the deficit in half. However, Westwood would pull away in the seventh as it tacked on two more runs.

WESTWOOD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO