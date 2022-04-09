ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Rock, NJ

No. 13 St. Joseph (Mont.) over Glen Rock - Baseball recap

By Jason Bernstein
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chad Falcon was 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs, a RBI and a stolen base to lead St. Joseph (Mont.), No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-1 victory over...

www.nj.com

Lakeland over Clifton - Boys lacrosse recap

Brady Kennedy scored four goals for Lakeland in its 11-6 win over Clifton in Clifton. Vincent Stoffel supplied three goals and three assists, Antonio Santora posted two goals and three assists, Michael Spitz generated one goal and two assists and John Ransom produced the other goal for Lakeland (3-2). Justin Ganci and Marcello Santora dished out one assist each in the victory as Thomas Castiglia turned away 11 shots.
CLIFTON, NJ
H.S. Baseball Wrap: Robbinsville slips past Somerville

ROBBINSVILLE — Sophomore right-hander Luke Billings went the distance to outpitch Somerville junior hurler Ty Akins, who also threw all seven innings, as the Robbinsville High baseball team defeated the Pioneers, 2-1, Saturday. Jason Gallucci went 2-for-3 to lead the Ravens’ offense, which got runs batted in from Connor...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Westwood defeats Waldwick - Baseball recap

Joey Agar led Westwood to a 4-1 victory against Waldwick in Waldwick as he went 1-2 with one home run, two RBI, one run, and two walks. Westwood (4-0) took a 2-0 lead into the fourth inning before Waldwick (1-2) scratched across a run to cut the deficit in half. However, Westwood would pull away in the seventh as it tacked on two more runs.
WESTWOOD, NJ
Sports
Old Bridge defeats Edison - Baseball recap

Frank Papeo led the way with a two-run home run as Old Bridge defeated Edison 4-1 in Edison. Nick Covlous also had four strikeouts on the mound to go along with a complete game. Kyle McSorley had two hits as well with Mike Villani and Ryan Freel adding a hit apiece and Jake Knorr tallying a two-run single.
EDISON, NJ
Watchung Hills over New Providence - Boys lacrosse recap

Carson Frey recorded four goals and two assists to lead Watchung Hills to a victory at home over New Providence, 11-6. Scott Cunningham finished with four goals and one assist while David Dubas added three goals and two assists for Watchung Hills, which moves to 2-4 with the win. Charlie...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
Holmdel over Toms River East - Boys lacrosse recap

Kyle Kapcsos registered three goals and one assist for Holmdel in its 14-2 win against Toms River East in Toms River. Jared Battaglia produced two goals and three assists, Aidan Lagana and Will Gilfillan turned in two goals and one assist apiece, Dylan Lagana and Gary Collyer each scored twice and Evan Cohen generated one goal and one assist for Holmdel (4-2). Andrew Arredondo and Casey Dowd split the time in net in the victory.
HOLMDEL, NJ
“It was all adrenaline": How Middletown South girls lacrosse leaps into Shore hierarchy

MIDDLETOWN — A simple question from Middletown South girls lacrosse coach Devan Crimi might have changed the trajectory of the Eagles season. “(Coach) Devan Cremi asked ‘has anyone every taught you players how to take an eight-meter shot and we all looked at her…like what?,” Middletown South junior midfielder Emma Buthorn said. “(At that moment),...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Whippany Park over Dover - Baseball recap

Max Oswald went 2-for-3 at the dish with five runs batted in for Whippany Park in its 14-4 six-inning victory against Dover in Dover. Jay Heckler posted a 2-for-3 day at the plate with three RBI for Whippany Park (1-1). Dover is 0-2 with the loss. Thank you for relying...
DOVER, NJ
Baseball
Sports
Midland Park ties Hawthorne Christian - Baseball recap

Midland Park and Hawthorne Christian played to a 9-9 tie in Hawthorne. The game went on until the 10th inning, until the umpire made the call to end it due to darkness. Hawthorne Christian forced extra innings by putting together a six-run rally in the bottom of the seventh. Midland Park (2-2-1) led 9-1 at the end of the third inning.
MIDLAND PARK, NJ
Sayreville over J.P. Stevens - Girls lacrosse recap

Abagail Mayer scored five goals for Sayreville in its 13-5 win over J.P. Stevens in Edison. Ashley Ament contributed with three goals and two assists as Ryann Schlaline managed a hat trick of her own for Sayreville (3-2). Mackenzie Hastings posted two goals and Trischelle Afihene logged one assist in the victory.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
No. 9 Egg Harbor defeats Millville - Baseball recap

Cameron Flukey led the way with eight strikeouts on the mound to go along with two hits as Egg Harbor, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Millville 2-0 in Millville. Egg Harbor (3-0) tallied a run in the second inning and another in the fifth to hold on for the win. Both teams had four hits each.
MILLVILLE, NJ
Gloucester Catholic over Pitman - Softball recap

Adrianna Green and Emily McGinn combined on a no-hitter as Gloucester Catholic defeated Pitman 10-0 in Gloucester. Green struck out seven and walked two in four innings and McGinn added two strikeouts and a walk in her inning of work as Gloucester Catholic closed out the game in five. Cambrie...
PITMAN, NJ
