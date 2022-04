Kansas City Royals first baseman Hunter Dozier is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Royals are giving Dozier the day off for the first time this season. Carlos Santana is on first base again and Salvador Perez is shifting to the designated hitter spot. Cam Gallagher is starting at catcher and batting ninth.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO