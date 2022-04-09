ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas CBB Player Chris Teahan Throws Touchdown in Spring Game

By Madison Williams
 3 days ago

The basketball guard played football in high school.

Chris Teahan began his week on Monday with a national championship title and finished the week on Saturday by throwing a touchdown pass at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Teahan may be a basketball guard, but he also can throw a football.

During Kansas ’s spring game on Saturday, Teahan went onto the field in full uniform and gear and got to be apart of the action at the end of the game. He was the only player wearing a red uniform.

Teahan threw the ball from around the opposing side’s 30-yard line, and receiver Lawrence Arnold caught the ball around the home side’s 25-yard line. Quite the throw for the basketball player.

Arnold then ran the ball to the end zone for a touchdown.

Teahan is familiar with football, though, as he was a wide receiver while in high school. He was a walk-on for Kansas’s basketball team in 2017 during his freshman year. But, on Saturday, he became a momentary quarterback.

As a super-senior this season, Teahan will not be returning to the Jayhawks next year.

