Mets SS Francisco Lindor Set to Play Day After Taking Pitch to the Face

On Friday night, the shortstop was hit in the face by a pitch, which cracked one of his teeth.

On Friday night, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was hit in the face by a pitch from Nationals‘ Steve Cishek.

The incident resulted in both benches being cleared as a brawl unleashed on the field.

The two teams are set to play again on Saturday night, and Lindor somewhat surprisingly made the starting lineup despite his injury the previous day. Lindor missed the remainder of the game on Friday after being hit in the fifth inning.

He was seen on the field at Nationals Park a couple hours before game time working on defensive drills, Newsday reported .

The four-time All-Star was asked about his status ahead of the lineup being released, and Lindor indicated that he would be in the starting lineup.

Lindor’s concussion test and the X-rays on his jaw both returned fine on Friday night. However, the shortstop suffered a cracked tooth from the pitch, after which he joked , “Hopefully the Mets have good insurance.”

“One of my teeth might be cracked, but not bad,” Lindor said on Friday night, via The Athletic . “I can still smile.”

As of now, Lindor said the tooth still hurts, but he has plans of getting it checked out once the team returns to New York, which will be after Sunday’s afternoon series finale.

