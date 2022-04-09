ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Billy Horschel Spikes Club at Masters After Hitting Shot Into Water

By Daniel Chavkin
 3 days ago

The veteran golfer was upset with himself on the 11th hole amid a disappointing round.

The intensity of the Masters can get to some people, and it certainly got to Billy Horschel on Saturday. After a disappointing shot that dropped into the water on hole 11, the veteran golfer threw his club into the ground in frustration.

Up to that point Horschel was one-over through 10 holes, but from that moment on he shot six-over par, including a double-bogey at 18. On the day, Horschel shot a 79, dropping him to 10-over for the tournament. Only two golfers who made the cut currently have a worse score.

This is not the first time Horschel has let his temper flare at the Masters. Last year, cameras caught Horschel angrily slamming his clubs into his bag.

After the event last year, Horschel apologized for his actions.

“The fire inside me sometimes runs hot when I'm not getting the most out of my game,” he tweeted at the time . “This leads to some instances where my conduct is not what I wish to show, especially as a role model to the younger generation.”

The Spun

Tiger Woods Had Telling Joke After His 3rd Round At The Masters

After posting two solid rounds in his return to competitive golf earlier this week, Tiger Woods’ third-round Saturday at the 2022 Masters left quite a bit to be desired. With a 6-over 78 on the day — his career-worst score at Augusta National — Woods currently sits in a tie for 41st with a 7-over score for the tournament.
GOLF
The Spun

Breaking: Tiger Woods Announces Decision On Open Championship

Tiger Woods just wrapped up his first major golf tournament in more than a year, as he was able to get in four full rounds at The Masters in Augusta, Georgia. While Woods was not in contention over the weekend, it was pretty awesome to see him out on the course, a little more than a year removed from his serious car accident.
AUGUSTA, GA
CBS Sports

2022 Masters leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores today in Round 4 at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2022 Masters is coming down the stretch on Sunday, and while 36- and 54-hole leader Scottie Scheffler remains on top, a sterling round from Rory McIlroy has turned Augusta National on its head. McIlroy matched the best Sunday round in Masters history, posting an 8-under 64 to stand as the clubhouse leader as Scheffler looks to hold strong over the final few holes.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas needs to go low on Sunday – and probably really, really low – to have a chance at contending in the final round of The Masters. The PGA Tour star is at 1-under par heading into the final round of The Masters on Sunday afternoon. He’s eight shots off the lead.
GOLF
The Independent

Scottie Scheffler wins The Masters after holding off stunning Rory McIlroy surge

It was not until after The Masters was won that Scottie Scheffler looked human after all. It turns out even the world No 1 has a four-putt from time to time, only this one at the 18th at Augusta sealed the green jacket. It was the first instance this week that Scheffler had not looked every part the best player in the game, after four days of emphatically answering those questioning whether his rise to that ranking was too quick to be deserved. His hiccup at the last only went to prove how meticulous his performance had been until that...
GOLF
