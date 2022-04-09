ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Asian Americans' Influence on pop culture

MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiffany sits down with Jeff Yang, one of the authors of a new...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

Finding space for Asian Americans: A year later

MINNEAPOLIS — In The Heart of the Beast theater was protected by prayer from the very beginning of the event. Monks led the crowd in prayer, and held silence. Despite this event being a non-denominational event, Pastor Jenny Sung found it holy. "I was in my apartment and I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NPR

Pop Culture Happy Hour

Once again, NPR's Books We Love project has rounded up hundreds of book recommendations from critics, writers and NPR journalists to try to give you just the read you're looking for. Today, we're going to talk about one of my personal favorite classes of books, the love story. I'm Linda Holmes. And today, we're talking about Books We Love about love on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KXLY

Shawn Mendes reveals ambition to ‘influence culture’

Shawn Mendes hopes to “influence culture” through his music. The 23-year-old singer felt inspired watching Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr Dre, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar perform at the Super Bowl in February, and Shawn is now more determined than ever to make a mark with his music.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Yang
Concord News Journal

“Kids don’t see color. He sees daddy,” White parents show how they raise their Black adopted son, their story sparks a lot of controversy and debate

“I don’t think America is a racist country.” “But we also do have to speak truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today.” This is what Vice President Kamala Harris said to ABC’s Good Morning America just a day after Sen. Tim Scott said that although he himself had experienced the pain of discrimination, “America is not a racist country.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Pop Culture#Pop History#The Movies#Racism
NewsOne

White Students Face Backlash For 'Gangsta Night' Event

At Windsor Central High School in Windsor, New York, white students organized a themed event at a basketball game where they dressed as Crips and the Bloods complete with accessories that allowed them to be walking Black stereotypes without a thought in their head about the actual Black people they were caricaturing.
WINDSOR, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
News 12

Our Lives: Black preaching in America

Dr. Lerone Martin joins Gwen Edwards in this week’s Our Lives to discuss Black preaching in America. Dr. Martin shares how his book "Preaching on Wax" honors preachers throughout the ages.
SOCIETY
Deadline

Disney World “Regrets” Performance Featuring Racist Stereotypes Of Native Americans – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: After an uproar over a performance by a cheer group at the park this week, Walt Disney World issued a statement today addressing racist stereotypes about native Americans in the drill team’s routine. Video shows the The Port Neches-Groves “Indianettes” High School drill team repeating the words, “scalp ‘em Indians, scalp ‘em,” among other things. Disney spokesperson Jacquee Wahler said in the statement, “The live performance in our park did not reflect our core values, and we regret it took place. It was not consistent with the audition tape the school provided and...
LIFESTYLE
Phys.org

Disbelief in human evolution linked to greater prejudice and racism

A disbelief in human evolution was associated with higher levels of prejudice, racist attitudes and support of discriminatory behavior against Blacks, immigrants and the LGBTQ community in the U.S., according to University of Massachusetts Amherst research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. Similarly, across the globe—in 19...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

America’s culture wars distract from what’s happening beneath them

The neoliberal order that triumphed in America in the 1990s prized free trade and the free movement of capital, information, and people. It celebrated deregulation as an economic good that resulted when governments could no longer interfere with the operation of markets. It hailed globalization as a win-win position that would enrich the west (the cockpit of neoliberalism) while also bringing an unprecedented level of prosperity to the rest of the world. A remarkable consensus on these creedal principles came to dominate American politics during the heyday of the neoliberal order, binding together Republicans and Democrats and marginalizing dissenting voices to the point where they barely mattered.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy