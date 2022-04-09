ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

KCSO: Man dies after assault

By The Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Californian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man died after he was assaulted Saturday morning in the 1100 block of Wilson...

www.bakersfield.com

KGET

Man killed in Oildale identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials have released the name of the man shot to death on Minner Avenue in Oildale early Sunday morning. Derol Louis Del Rio, 62, of Bakersfield, was pronounced dead at the scene just after 4:00 a.m. on the 300 block of Minner Avenue. The Kern County Sheriff’s Officer arrested the suspect, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man convicted of murder in Oildale Fastrip shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of a murder charge in the shooting death of a man outside a Fastrip in Oildale. The jury on Tuesday acquitted John Gil Sanchez of first-degree murder and instead found him guilty of second-degree murder, which carries a penalty of 15 years to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Police Dept. releases body camera video of two shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Dept. releases body camera video of two officer-involved shootings. Both happened last month, while one of them was deadly. We would like to warn you, some of the footage included is graphic. Bakersfield Police were called to Pensinger Road near Buena Vista Road in Southwest Bakersfield on Feb. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in Sandra Drive shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed in south Bakersfield on Tuesday has been identified. Jaime Adam Espinoza, 32, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene at 7:22 p.m. in the 900 block of Sandra Drive, according to coroner’s officials. Police arrested Andres Arevalo, 26, on suspicion of murder and recovered a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Police officer passes overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer. Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy. "He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police The post San Jose Police officer passes overnight appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
KGET

BPD looking for Wal-Mart theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for theft. The incident happened at the Wal-Mart in the 5000 block of Gosford Road on Feb. 22 at approximately 6:40 p.m. The suspects are described as follows: Man with unknown race, 20s to 30s years […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Man convicted in deadly shooting outside Panama Lane McDonald’s

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Friday convicted a man of murder in a shooting that killed a man in a south Bakersfield McDonald’s parking lot. Jurors found Christian Campos not guilty of first-degree murder and instead convicted him of second-degree murder, and found two firearms enhancements to be true. Campos faces […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS LA

Multiple Wounded In Ontario Shooting

ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a shooting suspect who wounded multiple victims at an Ontario Inn. According to the Ontario Police Department, the shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Best Ontario Inn on the 1000 W. block of Mission Avenue. Police said three men were shot and transported to the hospital. The shooting occurred after two groups got into an argument. All of the victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not apprehended a suspect as of yet. However, police do have people detained but it is unknown at this time how they were involved in the shooting. Police are still at the scene awaiting a search warrant.
ONTARIO, CA
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
KGET

BPD searches for a missing man last seen Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a missing man last seen Tuesday on the 2800 block of White Lane. Joshua Mitchell, 30, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. BPD said he was seen driving a gold, 2022 Toyota Highlander with a Nevada License plate number 536U00. Mitchell is described […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police investigating Union Avenue motel shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking for the gunman who shot and wounded a man at a motel Wednesday night on Union Avenue. Officers were called to the Plaza Motel on Union Avenue near 8th Street just after 8:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting. One man was shot in front of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

2 gang members arrested following armed robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men are in custody after police say an armed robbery took place at a gas station in Fresno on Saturday. Fresno police responded to a report of an armed robbery just after midnight at the Chevron station on Belmont Ave. at Hwy 99. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO: Stabbings in home leave 1 dead, 2 injured

Homicide detectives with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office reported a man was found dead Thursday and two others injured after a stabbing in a home in the 900 block of Olive Drive. Deputies received the call for service at the home around 9:11 p.m., and found three people suffering from...
KERN COUNTY, CA

