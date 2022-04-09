ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Owner Part of Bid to Buy English Premier League Club

By Staff Writer
Mark Walter is part of a group that's attempting to buy the Chelsea Football Club.

Dodgers principal owner Mark Walter, by all accounts, thoroughly enjoys having his name on the masthead so to speak. I mean, who wouldn't?

It appears Walter has developed a taste for owning sports teams. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that Walker has joined Todd Boehly's bid to purchase the Chelsea Football Club. Boehly is one of Walter's partners at Guggenheim - the multi-billion dollar hedge fund that owns the Dodgers.

Much like American sports franchises, English Premier League clubs don't come up for sale all that often. The circumstances to why Chelsea is up for sale are directly tied to current events. The British government sanctioned the club's current owner, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, to sell the club following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Boehly and his group are one of the four entities submitting bids to purchase Chelsea. Next week is the deadline for the groups to submit their final offers to the bank handling the sales process.

