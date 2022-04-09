ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Incident near Terry's Tavern under investigation

By Brandon Hannahs, Zanesville Times Recorder
 3 days ago
ZANESVILLE — An incident that occurred on Friday night near Terry's Tavern is under investigation by the Zanesville Police Department.

Sgt. Alan Etters said the department received a call at 10:29 p.m. Friday about a fight at Terry's Tavern, and as officers were headed to the scene, multiple calls were received about gunshots being heard.

When an officer arrived, he observed a male running away with two firearms, Etters said. The male was taken into custody then to Genesis for injuries sustained in the fight, and two firearms were recovered, Etters noted.

