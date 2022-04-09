4 Facelift Alternatives That Actually Work For Women Over 40, According To Derms

Shutterstock

For maximum anti-aging skincare impact, there’s nothing that can really compare to a face lift. All of the pricey creams in the world simply can’t replicate the effect of a surgeon literally lifting sagging skin for a tighter and more youthful appearance. But that doesn’t mean face lifts are the only option on the block, especially if you have no desire to go under the knife or lack the funds to do so. Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist at loxabeauty.com, outlines four facelift alternatives that actually work for women over 40.

Laser Skin Resurfacing

Laser Skin Resurfacing procedures entail precisely removing skin layers using lasers. “The lasers can aid in clearing the skin aging signs such as wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, and scars,” Sobchak says. “Laser skin resurfacing takes about two hours; you might notice dry skin after a week as the process takes up to 2-3 weeks for one to fully recover. After-effects include skin burns, cold sores, changes in skin color, and increased bacteria infection risk.”

Ultherapy

“Ultherapy is a non-surgical facelift idea that helps remove unwanted skin layers by heating certain skin cells and tissue to stimulate the production of more collagen proteins,” Sobchak says. “Increased collagen can effectively make the face skin feel fresh, making it more elastic naturally.

Botox

Botox is performed by administering botox injections that contain botulinum toxin to effectively diminish facial wrinkles and lines by weakening muscle activity, Sobchak says. the effects of Botox only last about three to four months, but many people find an occasional needle a lot less stressful than cosmetic surgery.

LED

“LED therapy uses varying colored or vibrant lights to reverse aging symptoms on the face,” Sobchak says. “The light-emitting diode can help detect fine lines, red skin, acne, wrinkles, inflammation, scarring, and pigmentation when the colored lights are targeted on a specific part of the facial skin.”

Your options aren’t limited to surgery or nothing else. If you want to see changes in your skin, speak to a highly qualified dermatologist about your options.