Predators Defenseman Discusses Plenty in Conversation with Preds Official Podcast. Mark Borowiecki couldn't wait for his mother's lasagna. He was so excited that he even told members of the media what was on the dinner menu ahead of his return to Ottawa - his hometown and his first NHL city after spending nine seasons with the Senators - ahead of his inaugural trip back with the Nashville Predators originally scheduled for last November.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO