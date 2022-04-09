ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

By LARY BUMP Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKqJD_0f4aIj8Y00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RCB5s_0f4aIj8Y00

Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday.

Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves.

“We needed some good saves, and he made those saves for us,” New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said.

Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning in the Western Conference. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second.

“That’s cool,” the 17-year veteran said, “but that’s not why I play the game. I don’t play for the points, but it’s about time.”

Hischier said the biggest thing the team did going into the third period was being “a little bit more aggressive on the forecheck.”

Dallas had just six shots on goal in the third period.

“That wasn’t the game we needed to show up and play,” Suter said. “They came at us, they came hard, and we weren’t ready for that.”

Stars coach Rick Bowness was more blunt: “We didn’t look like a team that wanted to make the playoffs. There wasn’t near enough desperation in our game. It’s everybody. They can’t point fingers because it was everybody. We didn’t have one person out there for me that played a good game. "

Smith tied it at 1 when he converted a wrist shot from the top of the right circle at 4:26. It was Smith's fifth goal of the season.

Hischier put New Jersey ahead to stay with 1:11 left. He skated past the goal to the right, and then stepped back across to beat Oettinger for his 20th goal this season.

“I was trying to look for some passing options,” Hischier said, “but at the end I thought I could bring it to the net. That’s what I did, and luckily it went in.”

Oettinger accepted blame.

“There’s a minute left in the game, and you need your goalie to step up and make big saves, and I wasn’t able to do that.”

After the faceoff, Zacha skated into the left faceoff circle and sent the puck into the net. It was Zacha's 14th on the season.

The Stars had taken the lead on Suter's seventh of the year, stopping a 0-for-13 drought on the power play. Suter scored with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

“Our 5-on-5 play was terrible today,” Bowness said. “So was the power play. I know they got a goal, but it was a faceoff and a shot that found its way in.”

Dallas had been 3-1-1 in the previous five games.

“If we play like that, we’re going home in three weeks,” Bowness said. It’s as simple as that.”

WORTH NOTING

Hischier matched his career high of 20 goals from his rookie season of 2017-18. He also has a career-high 34 assists and 54 points.

UP NEXT

Devils: Play the second in a five-game Western trip on Tuesday at Arizona.

Stars: Complete back-to-back games with and in-and-out trip to Chicago on Sunday.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Red Wings Prospects Report: Frölunda Check-In

The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) playoffs are underway, where Detroit Red Wings prospects are making themselves known. Three of them play for Frölunda HC – the fourth seed in the SHL playoffs. Frölunda HC had a bye for the first round and took on the Växjö Lakers in the quarterfinals in a 4-0 sweep of the seven-game series to qualify for the semifinals.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

NHL playoff watch standings update: Southern-fried contender clash between Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators

Three weeks from Saturday, all eight first-round matchups in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs will be set. At this point, the Florida Panthers have clinched a spot (and are on their way to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference), while the Nashville Predators are in possession of the first Western Conference wild-card spot. So in theory, the game Saturday night between the two clubs is a potential Stanley Cup Final preview. How likely would this matchup be? Well, thanks to FiveThirtyEight, we have some projections: The Panthers have a 24% shot at reaching the Cup Final, while the Preds' Cup Final chances are 6%.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Sharks, Sabres, Wild, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the San Jose Sharks will begin an exhaustive search for a new GM. Who might be the early favorites? Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres could get Owen Power in their lineup as early as next week, while the Minnesota Wild are already thinking about salary cap concerns for next season. Finally, congratulations to Auston Matthews who set a franchise record on Thursday.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nico Hischier
Person
Jake Oettinger
Person
Pavel Zacha
Person
Lindy Ruff
Person
Ryan Suter
Person
Fabian Zetterlund
Person
Rick Bowness
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Reeling, Game 74: Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Predators

It is not a split Dickens novel for the Pittsburgh Penguins (41-22-10). It is not the best of times. No, things are veering towards the worst as the team has lost four in a row and division rivals are both gaining and pulling away. The Penguins complete the second of their weekend back-to-back on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena against the Nashville Predators.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ABC News

Guard Matisse Thybulle, not fully vaccinated, ineligible to play for Philadelphia 76ers when first-round series shifts to Toronto

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the NBA playoffs, and defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle will be able to play in only the Sixers' home games. Unvaccinated foreign nationals are currently prohibited from entering Canada, and Thybulle is not fully vaccinated....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Jersey Devils
ABC News

ABC News

605K+
Followers
147K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy