OHP: Oklahoma man dies in hospital days after jumping out of moving vehicle

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – An Osage, Okla., man died in a hospital from injuries he suffered after he jumped out of his moving vehicle two days earlier.
Andrew Jay Valentine, 29, died at a Tulsa hospital Saturday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.
Valentine was brought to the hospital in critical condition with head and neck injuries on Thursday.
He was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze on New Prue Road, a mile east of County Road 1755 and two miles northwest of Osage, when he jumped out of his vehicle for an unknown reason at around 8:11 p.m., OHP officials said.
What caused Valentine to jump from the moving vehicle is under investigation.
