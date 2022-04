Covid-19 infections among people aged 70 and over in England have climbed to a new all-time high, with the virus also circulating at record levels among young adults.There are signs the recent sharp rise in infections may have come to a halt among people aged 35 to 69, however.Prevalence of Covid-19 remains high among all ages, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).But the trend in infections varies across different groups.The percentage of over-70s testing positive for coronavirus has been at a record level for several weeks and climbed again to 7.2%, or one in 14 people, in the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO