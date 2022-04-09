ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The cars with the highest dealer markups in each state

By Nexstar Media Wire, iSeeCars
 3 days ago

( iSeeCars ) – Production shutdowns and supply chain issues from the ongoing microchip shortage have drastically lowered new car inventory. As the demand continues to exceed the supply of new cars, dealers across the country are pricing new cars above MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price) and removing new car incentives.

The newest iSeeCars study of 1.2 million new car listings found the average new vehicle is priced 9.9 percent above MSRP, but some vehicles are priced well above this average. Here are the new cars that are priced the highest above MSRP in each state.

The New Car Priced the Highest Over MSRP in Each State- iSeeCars
State Vehicle % Above MSRP $ Above MSRP
Alabama Ford Bronco 27.1% $10,347
Alaska Ford F-150 17.5% $8,774
Arizona Porsche Macan 24.5% $14,025
Arkansas Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 26.1% $10,880
California Jeep Wrangler 26.7% $8,793
Colorado Jeep Wrangler 31.2% $10,321
Connecticut Jeep Wrangler 32.0% $10,277
Delaware Jeep Gladiator 23.6% $10,110
Florida Cadillac CT4-V 26.8% $15,821
Georgia Jeep Wrangler 28.6% $9,242
Hawaii Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 26.9% $10,391
Idaho Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 27.3% $11,248
Illinois Lexus RX 450h 29.4% $14,480
Indiana Jeep Wrangler 27.3% $9,376
Iowa Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 23.0% $9,759
Kansas Ford Bronco 23.6% $8,873
Kentucky Chevrolet Corvette 24.1% $16,006
Louisiana Jeep Wrangler 25.4% $8,546
Maine Jeep Gladiator 20.8% $8,960
Maryland Ford Maverick 29.2% $7,129
Massachusetts Ford Maverick 31.5% $7,091
Michigan Jeep Gladiator 29.6% $12,212
Minnesota Jeep Wrangler 25.3% $8,706
Mississippi Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 26.1% $10,746
Missouri Jeep Wrangler 28.9% $9,581
Montana Ford Bronco 28.6% $10,285
Nebraska Ford Bronco 24.1% $8,962
Nevada Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 27.8% $11,859
New Hampshire Jeep Wrangler 23.7% $7,721
New Jersey Ford Maverick 34.0% $7,549
New Mexico Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 28.0% $11,420
New York Jeep Wrangler 27.0% $8,870
North Carolina Jeep Wrangler 25.7% $8,500
North Dakota Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 20.2% $8,954
Ohio Lexus RX 450h 28.8% $14,075
Oklahoma Ford Bronco 27.8% $10,518
Oregon Jeep Wrangler 28.8% $9,563
Pennsylvania Ford Maverick 34.7% $7,843
Rhode Island Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 25.6% $10,054
South Carolina Jeep Wrangler 29.8% $9,829
South Dakota Jeep Gladiator 26.1% $10,746
Tennessee Jeep Wrangler 28.0% $9,193
Texas Genesis GV70 30.2% $13,197
Utah Ford Bronco 25.1% $9,357
Vermont Jeep Gladiator 24.9% $10,609
Virginia Ford Maverick 34.1% $7,554
Washington Ford Maverick 30.8% $7,779
West Virginia Ford Bronco 23.9% $9,068
Wisconsin Jeep Wrangler 29.8% $10,159
Wyoming Jeep Gladiator 23.3% $10,613
  • The Jeep Wrangler compact off-road SUV is the vehicle with the highest markup over MSRP in most states with 15. Its four-door variant, the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, earns the distinction in the second-most number of states with nine.
  • Jeep vehicles account for the highest marked-up vehicle in 30 states.
  • The vehicle with the highest markup across all states is the Ford Maverick compact pickup truck, which is priced 34.7 percent above MSRP in Pennsylvania.

What Does This Mean for Consumers?

New car buyers will likely have trouble finding available inventory and can expect to pay higher-than-average prices for vehicles that are in high demand. New car shortages are expected to persist due to the backlog of demand, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict has led to factory shutdowns and pricing increases on raw materials. Moreover, the lack of inventory for new cars has led to used car price increases as well. The best way to avoid paying over sticker or to find used cars that aren’t drastically overpriced is to broaden your search radius and consider similar vehicles that may not be as overpriced.

Methodology:

iSeeCars analyzed over 1.2 million new cars listed for sale between February 1 and March 25, 2022, and compared their list price to their MSRP. The average difference was expressed as a percentage from MSRP and used to rank models. Low-volume models and heavy-duty vehicles were excluded from further analysis.

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports and Best Cars rankings. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $332 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

This article, The Cars With the Highest Dealer Markups by State , originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

WLNS

Legal Edge: Update on 2017 slayings of Indiana teens

DELPHI, Ind. (WLNS) – There are new developments in the Delphi murders case that involves two Indiana teens that were killed while hiking in 2017. Police are reportedly questioning an accused pedophile who they say ran a fake social media account that made contact with one of the girls prior to their deaths.
DELPHI, IN
WLNS

Apparent body pulled from Grand River

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – What appears to be a body has been pulled from the Grand River. Several Lansing police crews were there and while no official details have been released, our photographer on the scene says they pulled what appeared to be a body from the river and loaded a body bag onto a […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Family interpreter: Video shows officer shoot man in back of head

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The family of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer this week, is demanding video that shows what happened be released right away. “(Lyoya’s father) Peter wants the video out and Peter wants justice,” Siku said. “He wants...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Highest Unemployment Last Month

The U.S. job market continues to show signs of steady improvement. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 31 states reported a statistically significant reduction in unemployment in February 2022, and no states reported an increase.  Falling unemployment monthly unemployment in much of the country is the continuation of a longer term trend. In every […]
ECONOMY
La Crosse Tribune

Used car prices remain high as dealers scramble to find inventory

The new-car showroom at Smart Motors on Odana Road is void of vehicles. Outside, at the corner of Odana Road and Tokay Boulevard, the lot that is usually home to rows of Toyota brands like the Tacoma, Tundra, 4Runner, Camry and Corolla, has just a few vehicles. A shortage of...
RETAIL
The Independent

Virginia skydiver survives 13,500ft fall after hitting the ground at 125mph

A Virginia skydiver who became entangled in her parachute in the middle of her 13,500ft jump, has not only lived to tell the tale, but is in the midst of preparing for a summit of Mount Everest.Jordan Hatmaker, a 35-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, just barely survived from the near-death experience, forcing doctors to remark that it was “miraculous” she was not only alive, but not paralysed.“9 days ago I never knew how much my world would change,” the adrenaline junkie wrote in a 23 November 2021 Instagram post.She went on to detail how the 14 November jump was her...
ACCIDENTS
#New Cars#Vehicles#Electric Cars#Used Cars#The Cars#Iseecars#Msrp#Ford#Jeep Gladiator#Idaho Jeep#Illinois Lexus Rx#Indiana Jeep Wrangler#Louisiana Jeep Wrangler
24/7 Wall St.

How the Burglary Rate Is Changing in Each State

Burglary – defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony – is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, a 7% decline from the previous year.  Most […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLNS

Prosecutor asks for GRPD shooting video not to be released

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The day after the Grand Rapids police chief said he hoped to soon make public video showing one of his officers shooting and killing a man, the Kent County prosecutor said he has asked police not to release any evidence in the case — including that video.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WDIO-TV

Car dealer weighs in on gas prices and consumer habits

With gas hovering around $4 a gallon right now, many people may be looking at electric or hybrid vehicles with more interest. Chris Kari from Kari Toyota shared what they are seeing. "We've been through this before, with high gas prices. People come in with a big truck or SUV and ask us if we want to buy it. Or they look at hybrids. They're looking for fuel efficiency."
GAS PRICE
6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

