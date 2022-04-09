Jack White marries musician Olivia Jean at Detroit show
By The Associated Press
WLNS
3 days ago
DETROIT (AP) — Jack White surprised fans by marrying musician Olivia Jean on stage during his Detroit homecoming show Friday.
The Detroit-born singer, songwriter and producer invited Jean onstage to join his performance and introduced her as his girlfriend.
White asked her to marry him during a rendition of the song ‘Hotel Yorba’ and right before the lyric “let’s get married.”
Jean, a fellow Detroit native, teared up and said yes, the Detroit Free Press reported . White then carried her offstage.
The two later re-emerged for an encore and married in an onstage ceremony officiated by Ben Swank, a co-founder of White’s record label.
Jean is part of the label’s garage goth rock band Black Belles, which is on hiatus and is also signed by his label as a solo artist.
White, who founded the White Stripes, was previously married twice. His Friday show was his first hometown solo show since 2018, and kicked off his Supply Chain Issues Tour and release of his new album “Fear of the Dawn.”
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – What appears to be a body has been pulled from the Grand River. Several Lansing police crews were there and while no official details have been released, our photographer on the scene says they pulled what appeared to be a body from the river and loaded a body bag onto a […]
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The family of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer this week, is demanding video that shows what happened be released right away. “(Lyoya’s father) Peter wants the video out and Peter wants justice,” Siku said. “He wants...
DELPHI, Ind. (WLNS) – There are new developments in the Delphi murders case that involves two Indiana teens that were killed while hiking in 2017. Police are reportedly questioning an accused pedophile who they say ran a fake social media account that made contact with one of the girls prior to their deaths.
Jack White’s Supply Chain Issues world tour will feature a dozen special guest openers across the scheduled 59-date international trek. Among them are punk outfit Be Your Own Pet, who will reunite after 14 years to perform two opening gigs. Be Your Own Pet will take the stage for...
Jack White made Beck's Nashville Show even more special by crashing the event and impersonating the singer. On Monday, White took over the stage and picked up an acoustic guitar. The rocker then transformed into Beck, copying the main star of the show. "Hello, ladies and gentlemen, I'm Beck, I'm...
On her return to Saturday Night Live, Camila Cabello brought a guest with her. A very famous, controversial singer today because of her father. The Grammy Award nominee, 25, performed "Psychofreak" with Willow Smith, who is featured on the music video herself. Camila Cabello has returned as musical guest on SNL this weekend during an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.
An unreleased Prince album will soon be available, thanks to Jack White’s Third Man Records. The 1986 album, Camille, was described as featuring “pitched-up vocals by Prince, to channel his feminine persona.” It will include the album's original eight songs. Individually, the tracks have been released, but never as the album it was meant to be.
Vinyl was once the standard for music listening, giving way to cassettes, CDs and digital files over the years, but the past decade-plus has seen a resurgence in the musical format. That said, Jack White's Third Man Records has thrived with the vinyl resurgence, and he's asking major labels to follow his lead in investing in their own vinyl record pressing plants to alleviate some of the supply chain issues that continue to delay physical releases.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jack White and special guest Olivia Jean are coming to the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids for "The Supply Chain Issues Tour." The show is on Sunday, April 10 at 8 p.m. and will feature new songs from Jack White's newest album, "Fear of The Dawn," which drops on April 8.
The 2022 GRAMMY Awards are set to be a star-studded night filled with some truly epic performances!. On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers for the upcoming awards show. Multi-nominees Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are set to take the stage as they duke it out for some of the night's biggest awards, Lil Nas X will be joined by Jack Harlow for a performance of their smash hit, "INDUSTRY BABY," and K-pop megastars BTS will no doubt provide a show-stopping performance in celebration of their nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, for "Butter."
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The day after the Grand Rapids police chief said he hoped to soon make public video showing one of his officers shooting and killing a man, the Kent County prosecutor said he has asked police not to release any evidence in the case — including that video.
A man walked into a jail in Alabama Thursday afternoon and stunned authorities by announcing that he wanted to confess to a murder before trying to escape, according to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.
LIMA — If he’s nothing else, Gary Allan is blunt. He doesn’t avoid questions — about his personal life, the response of country radio to his latest music, the song he wrote about his late wife that “I’ve never been able to sing live.”
Prosecutor asks for GRPD shooting video not to be …. Plainwell man ‘grateful’ after receiving five organs …. Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme …. Senate to vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court …. Whitmer Sues over Abortion. What’s Trending on the Web. Ovid-Elsie High...
SAGINAW, MI - St. Patrick’s Day will mark more than just a celebration of Irish heritage at a Saginaw music venue. The White Crow Conservatory of Music at 3736 Mackinaw Street will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Irish music celebration to kick off its return to in-person, live concerts. The venue announced that this will be its first live performance since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. The concert will be from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 17.
Comments / 0