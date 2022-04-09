Body of tree trimmer found hanging 50 feet from ground in Studio City

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — A tree trimmer was found dead Saturday in Studio City. The worker was found hanging in an upside down position approximately 50 feet above the ground, authorities said.

"Though energized electrical wires were in or near the tree, their role, if any, in the man's death is presently unknown," said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

First responders were at the scene shortly after noon located at 3363 North Coldwater Canyon Drive. Firefighters utilized a truck-mounted ladder, rope and harness system to retrieve the man’s body.

"The man, now at ground level, has sadly been determined beyond medical help and is deceased at the scene," Humphrey added. "His affiliation with the site and employer is unknown."

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

