Los Angeles, CA

Body of tree trimmer found hanging 50 feet from ground in Studio City

By Jake Flanagin
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KyUmL_0f4aIKGV00

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — A tree trimmer was found dead Saturday in Studio City. The worker was found hanging in an upside down position approximately 50 feet above the ground, authorities said.

"Though energized electrical wires were in or near the tree, their role, if any, in the man's death is presently unknown," said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

First responders were at the scene shortly after noon located at 3363 North Coldwater Canyon Drive. Firefighters utilized a truck-mounted ladder, rope and harness system to retrieve the man’s body.

"The man, now at ground level, has sadly been determined beyond medical help and is deceased at the scene," Humphrey added. "His affiliation with the site and employer is unknown."

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

truecrimedaily

California man's body found bound, handcuffed, and strangled

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man's body was found handcuffed and tied up in a room last week. According to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department, on Thursday, March 10, at approximately 5:29 p.m., Topanga Area Patrol Officers responded to the 20200 block of Ventura Boulevard to a report of a "battery investigation." The victim had reportedly been found dead by the security guard and manager of the location.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
