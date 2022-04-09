Kid Rock opens tour with message from Trump

Kid Rock kicked off his 2022 tour this week in Indiana with a video introduction from none other than former U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Hello, everyone. I love you all,” said Trump, according to MetalSucks . “I know you’re having a great time at the Kid Rock concert tonight. Quite frankly, he’s amazing. All of you in attendance are truly the backbone of our great country. Hard-working, God-fearing rock-and-roll patriots.”

Rock has been outspoken about his support of Trump since the real estate mogul ran in the 2016 presidential election. Last month, Rock – born Robert James Ritchie in Romeo, Mich ., – told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that he and Trump are friends and that they have discussed North Korea and ISIS while golfing .

“We’re looking at maps and s**t, and I'm like, ‘Am I supposed to be in on this s**t?’ Rock said. “I make dirty records sometimes. ‘What do you think we should do about North Korea?’ I'm like, ‘What? I don’t think I’m qualified to answer this.’”

In his video message to Rock’s concertgoers, Trump said “Bob [Rock] is truly one of the greatest entertainers of our time. Not the best golfer by any means, his golf game could use a little work, but a great, great entertainer, and that’s why you’re there. Let’s all continue to love one another, fight for our God-given freedoms, and most of all, let’s make America rock again.”

Trump then put on his trademark red “Make America Great Again” hat – though this one said “Make America Rock Again,” according to Rolling Stone .

In January Rock, who has been releasing records since 1990, released three new singles from his most recent “Bad Reputation” album, including a track called “We the People,” that references Trump, current President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has served as the medical advisor to both presidents.

“COVID’s near, it’s coming to town, we gotta act quick, shut our borders down. Joe Biden does, the media embraces, Big Don does it and they call him racist,” Rock sang. At one point he also sings “man, f*** Fauci.”

Rock’s 2022 tour is scheduled to run through October . He was set to play in St. Paul, Minn., Saturday and has shows scheduled in Columbus, Ohio; Grand Rapids, Mich.; Nashville, Tenn., and Panama City Beach, Fla., this month.