ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, TX

Portland's 47th Windfest brings families out for fun, food

By John Oliva, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ig119_0f4aIBJy00

PORTLAND — Bruce Kumor and his four sons spent their Saturday afternoon at Portland's 47th Windfest watching armadillo races, exploring an inflatable planetarium and making countless memories.

"This is our first time," Kumor said. "We live in Corpus and I heard about this on Facebook. It's been a blast."

Aside from armadillo races, attendees were able to enjoy tasty food including funnel cakes and hot dogs, participate in a cornhole tournament, listen to live music including Bushbullit and Jason Southern, shop from local vendors and get on carnival rides.

The Portland Chamber of Commerce and the city of Portland partnered to present the Windfest.

Corpus Christi resident Antonio Villarreal watched his two sons, Zaiden and Maze, ram into other bumper cars at Windfest. Like Kumor, Villarreal said he heard about the festival on social media.

"We came for the food and the bumper cars," Villarreal said. "It's the first time we've been here, but the kids are having a lot of fun."

Portland Mayor Cathy Skurow said the weather was just right for the event and she was happy to see "so many smiling faces."

Skurow and Corpus Christi Dist. 4 Councilman Greg Smith were the inaugural racers for the first armadillo races at Windfest. Smith placed first in the race.

"I'm very honored to be part of that," Skurow said. "It was so much fun, and I hope people take away that Portland is a family-friendly-focused community. We are so happy to be able to see families and their children enjoying themselves again."

Kumor said his boys were intrigued by the festival, and the family plans to return next year.

"This has been tons of fun for us," Kumor said. "We love getting out. I'd like to make it an annual tradition."

John Oliva covers education and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or Twitter @johnpoliva. Consider supporting local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times.

Comments / 0

Related
Amarillo Globe-News

Spring break fun for the family

Amarillo Zoo and the Don Harrington Discovery Center are offering some spring break fun for kids and families enjoying a staycation this year. The DHDC kicked off its Spring Break Spectacular by inviting the community out to celebrate national Pi Day on Monday (3/14) with pie and live demonstrations. "We...
AMARILLO, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Some Texas Travelers Say That This Buc-ee’s Location Is Pretty Bad

I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Corpus Christi, TX
Society
City
Portland, TX
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
Portland, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
KSAT 12

Tiny Buc-ee’s is no longer in West Texas

For many Texans, Buc-ee’s is a beloved gas station known for its clean restrooms and beaver nuggets. Buc-ee’s is also known for its Texas-sized locations, but one Buc-ee’s in West Texas is quite the opposite. A little Buc-ee’s popped up last week along U.S. 90, just east...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Windfest#Corpus Christi Dist
Dallas Observer

Where and How to Celebrate 4/20 in Dallas

Serious smokers know that the unofficial international holiday of 4/20 is not just another day to smoke weed with your friends. It's way deeper than that. Those who understand that 4/20 is a way to thank the gods for the gift of weed have already started pumping electrolytes into their bodies and stocking up on Chapstick for when the cotton mouth kicks in.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cakes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Daily Reporter

Hundreds turned out for the Family Fun Fair

Children, with parents in tow, descended on Coldwater High School for the Family Fun Fair Saturday. It’s the first time in two years the district has been able to host such an event and everyone was ready to make up for lost time. “Hundreds of people have come,” said...
COLDWATER, MI
Fatherly

One Dad’s Must-Haves For Moving Family Fun Outdoors This Spring

This story was produced in partnership with Walmart. Spring is synonymous with warm breezes rustling the leaves, the comforting buzz of lawn mowers starting back up, and the collective sigh of relief from parents everywhere as they can once again send their kids outside to play. No one knows this feeling better than Peter Mutabazi, a father of four who uses his social media presence to share his family’s journey from foster to adoption, spotlighting the wild but wonderful ride that is single fatherhood. When it comes to getting kids of all ages and stages to unplug and get outside, Mutabazi knows how crucial it is to find ways to make it happen.
SPRING, TX
NECN

Where's Good to Eat? A Fresh Spotlight on Portland's Food Scene

Portland, Maine is already recognized nationwide as a foodie destination and has received, among other accolades, its 2018 designation as Restaurant City of the Year by Bon Appetit magazine. However, on Wednesday, Portland added to its culinary prestige when the James Beard Foundation announced the city, with a population of...
PORTLAND, ME
KHON2

Family, fun, Fanta

If you are looking for a relaxed and friendly cat, look no further. Fanta is a sweet 11-month-old cat that came to Hawaiian Humane at the beginning of March. He loves to relax in the sunlight and enjoys the occasional cuddle. He is very affectionate with people and is also great around other animals! Fanta […]
PETS
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy