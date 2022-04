Kayla Sanchez is the top seed in the women's 50 free today by a considerable margin. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. The last prelims session of the 2022 Canadian Swimming Trials is here. In this session, we’ll see prelims of the 200 breast and 50 free, plus the para 100 back. There were a lot of scratches to report this morning, the biggest of which was 15-year-old Summer McIntosh scratching the women’s 800 free, which is being swum in a timed finals format today. McIntosh was the top seed, leaving Katrina Bellio as the new top seed. She’ll be racing tonight, however.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO