Wichita County, TX

UPDATE: Cashew Fire 100% contained

By Olivia Taggart
 3 days ago

WICHITA COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Multiple grassfires are being reported throughout Wichita County, with the largest fire east of Electra.

UPDATE: 9:24 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022

The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting the Cashew Fire in Wichita County has been 100% contained. About 650 acres were burned.

UPDATE: 6:25 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022

The Texas A&M Forest Service has provided an update on the Cashew Fire in Wichita County.

About 40% of the fire is contained of the 130 acres burning and forward progress has been stopped. Aviation resources will continue to help ground crews by dropping water/retardant on hotspots across the area.

UPDATE: 4:20 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022

The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to the Wichita County fire, now called the Cashew Fire.

As of 4:17 p.m. , they estimate the fire to be 130 acres big, and it is 0% contained.

ORIGINAL STORY:
According to Texas Storm Chasers , there were two significant hotspots seen on radar as of 3:48 p.m. See their social post for the radar conditions.

Multiple agencies are responding to the fires, including Electra, Punkin Center and Iowa Park .

Both fires are close to BUS 287, and traffic may be impacted.

We are working to gather more information on these fires. Check this story often for updates.

