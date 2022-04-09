ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off-duty police officer’s home, car riddled with bullets in ‘targeted’ shooting

By Mollie Swayne, Jordan Gartner
WAFB.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Police in Iowa are investigating a shooting that involved one of their own officers. The Cedar Rapids Police Department said officers responded to calls about multiple gunshots being...

ClickOnDetroit.com

Man shoots, kills woman who was driving car similar to his actual target’s, Detroit police say

DETROIT – Detroit police said a man shot and killed a 20-year-old woman who was driving a car similar to the one he expected his actual target to be driving. Officials were called at 11:29 a.m. Monday (March 21) to a home in the 14700 block of Maddelein Street. They said they found Ciera Wells, 20, of Detroit, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car.
DETROIT, MI
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man who kicked woman's head 'like football' jailed for life

A man who kicked and stamped a hole into a woman's face with steel toe-capped shoes has been jailed. Andy Hurns, 32, launched a "brutal and sustained assault" after forcing his way into his work colleague's home in Nottinghamshire in November 2020. Nottingham Crown Court heard his motive had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Police Officer Terminated Following Off-Duty Conduct Incident

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth Police officer was terminated today after an internal investigation into an off-duty conduct incident from Oct. 2021 found he allegedly left the scene of an accident and fired his gun while drunk. A FWPD spokesperson said that Corporal Marshall Meyer had been on vacation in Hot Springs Village in Arkansas when the incident occurred. Meyer allegedly became intoxicated and left the scene of an accident involved he was involved in. The spokesperson did not elaborate about the nature of the accident or how Mayer was involved. According to the spokesperson, Meyer also allegedly fired his gun in place where firearms were prohibited. After the incident, Meyer was placed on restricted duty during the course of the investigation, removing his police powers. When the investigation and subsequent review were completed, Meyer’s off-duty conduct was determined to not be “in keeping with the high standards expected of a Fort Worth police officer, and unjustly reflects upon the rest of our officers who maintain those standards every day and work hard to ensure the safety of our community.”
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police Officer Hurt After Gunman Shoots His Car, Police Say

A police officer was injured in Philadelphia after his car was shot at Saturday morning, police said. The officer was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and was in stable condition, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The department later confirmed that the officer was injured by "shattered glass". The shooting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
Daily News

Man arrested for shooting at off-duty cop’s car in Harlem; later hid weapon in baby’s teddy bear

A suspected gunman and ex-con has been arrested for slamming into the back of an off-duty NYPD cop’s car and firing off shots at the vehicle Wednesday — later hiding the weapon in a teddy bear, federal prosecutors said. The officer, on his way to work at Harlem’s 30th Precinct, was waiting at a traffic light approaching the Macombs Dam Bridge in the Bronx about 6:30 a.m. when Jamar Baker, 26, ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
Daily News

Off-duty DOC officers shot during celebration at Queens bar: police

A pair of off-duty city Department of Correction officers were shot and wounded early Saturday as they celebrated with a group of co-workers at a Queens bar, police said. The 29-year-old woman and 31-year-old man were partying at the Showtime Bar & Lounge on 101st Ave. in South Richmond Hill about 1:30 a.m. when another group drinking in the bar began acting rowdy, cops said. Bar staff ejected ...
QUEENS, NY
WSMV

Man arrested for attacking off-duty police officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested early Saturday morning after assaulting an off-duty police officer, according to court documents. Jason Friesen, 44, was arrested after he attacked Zachary Marion, an off-duty officer from the Cowan Police Department who was working security at Kid Rock’s club at 221 Broadway. The affidavit said Marion saw Friesen laying on the ground and thought he was unconscious. He attempted to wake Friesen up. Friesen woke up and started to assault Marion, hitting him with a closed fist in his lower abdomen and crotch. Marion began trying to arrest Friesen, but Friesen “started to use force” while Marion was trying to handcuff him.
NASHVILLE, TN

