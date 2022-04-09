ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy’s Angels To Honor Friend By Participating in Jimmy Fund Walk

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham resident Dayna Klein is walking in the 2022 Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk with a group called Amy’s Angels on Oct. 2, to honor a dear friend who passes away in 2021. Amy Phillips passed away suddenly last October. For more than 26 years,...

