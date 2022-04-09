ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person injured in north side shooting dies in hospital

By Joe Schroeder
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a shooting Saturday in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood on Indianapolis’ north side, police said.

Police with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 600 block of West 39th Street after being dispatched around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers said they found an adult male in the alley behind a building on Byrum Avenue with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound or wounds.

IEMS arrived and transported the victim to Methodist Hospital in critical condition. An IMPD officer also provided the man with medical aid prior to the arrival of medics.

The victim, later identified as 56-year-old Sebastian Reyes, died at the hospital, police said.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation, IMPD said. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be conducting the autopsy, police said. The coroner’s office will release the name of the victim once next-of-kin are notified.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to call Detective Jesus Soria, Jr. at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475, or e-mail the detective at Jesus.SoriaJr@indy.gov .

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

