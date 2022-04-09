ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Dakin to waive adoption fees for small animals this weekend

By Sy Becker
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B1i2s_0f4aH54e00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Springfield’s Dakin Humane Society has stepped up its efforts to accelerate the adoption of small animals like gerbils, guinea pigs and rabbits.

22News found out Dakin’s hopeful that by waiving adoption fees, animal lovers will prefer to take home one of the smaller animals.

Madeline Nagy is an animal resource counselor at Dakin Humane Society in Springfield. She’s hopeful of finding a good home for William, the gerbil, with whom she’s built a solid relationship.

“At Dakin and many other shelters in our area, we get lots of small pets, many different species. They need homes, so it’s not just cats and dogs, we have gerbils like William,” Nagy said.

By doing away with the small animal adoption fees, some as high as $75. Dakin and the other animal adoption agencies hope to make small animal adoptions more popular. Nagy believes William and the other small animals are worth the investment of love and companionship.

“They really respond when they get to know you,” Nagy continued. “They respond to your voice, they’re playful, they have individual personalities.”

With the small animal adoption campaign beginning this weekend, Dakin and the other animal adoption agencies in New England hope you’ll consider giving one of these pets a good home. Perhaps even adopting William.

For more information on the fee-waived adoption campaign, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Looking for a Dog? 23 of Them Are Up for Adoption

Nearly two dozen dogs are up for adoption after they were surrendered by their owners in Worcester County, Massachusetts. The MSPCA says 23 Yorkie-Chihuahua-mix dogs are looking for a home. The dogs were given to the organization on March 7 after the initial owner lost his home. The organization said...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
City
Springfield, MA
BBC

Forty cats found in Western Isles house after death of owner

Around 40 cats have been found alone at a home in the Western Isles after the death of their owner. The cats, aged from six months to elderly, were living throughout the home and outbuildings at Breasclete on Lewis. Local group, Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens (Wisck), was...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adoption Agencies#Cats And Dogs#Guinea Pigs#New England#Dakin Humane Society#Nexstar Media Inc
WHIZ

Lola is Looking for a Home

Families looking to teach their children about responsibility may want to look into adopting this week’s pet of the week. Lola is a 5 month old poodle who will grow to be medium to standard size and weigh about 20-30lbs. She walks on a leash and gets along with other animals. She is also very smart.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Jersey Shore Online

Abandoned Puppies Rescued From Trash

HOWELL – A litter of nine puppies were rescued by a good Samaritan after finding them in a box near piles of trash at the Collingwood Auction in Farmingdale. During the weekend of February 26, the Monmouth County SPCA was alerted about the abandoned puppies and quickly sent out their Animal Control team to recover them.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
natureworldnews.com

225 Animals Rescued from Unlicensed Animal Breeder in Iowa

225 animals were rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) from an unlicensed animal breeder in the state this week. This is an addition to the previous rescue of dogs and hamsters in Iowa back in February, increasing the total number of rescued animals to more than 300 within a month.
LEE COUNTY, IA
Reader's Digest

Why Do Dogs Bark?

Expecting a dog not to bark is kind of like expecting a baby not to cry. Just as babies cry to vocalize their feelings, dogs bark to communicate. The difference, of course, is that unlike babies, dogs don’t ever learn to talk. That leaves dog owners struggling to learn “dog-ese” (or is it “dog-ian”?) and wondering why in the heck their pooch won’t pipe down.
ANIMALS
WWLP

WWLP

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy