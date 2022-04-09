Dakin to waive adoption fees for small animals this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Springfield’s Dakin Humane Society has stepped up its efforts to accelerate the adoption of small animals like gerbils, guinea pigs and rabbits.

22News found out Dakin’s hopeful that by waiving adoption fees, animal lovers will prefer to take home one of the smaller animals.

Madeline Nagy is an animal resource counselor at Dakin Humane Society in Springfield. She’s hopeful of finding a good home for William, the gerbil, with whom she’s built a solid relationship.

“At Dakin and many other shelters in our area, we get lots of small pets, many different species. They need homes, so it’s not just cats and dogs, we have gerbils like William,” Nagy said.

By doing away with the small animal adoption fees, some as high as $75. Dakin and the other animal adoption agencies hope to make small animal adoptions more popular. Nagy believes William and the other small animals are worth the investment of love and companionship.

“They really respond when they get to know you,” Nagy continued. “They respond to your voice, they’re playful, they have individual personalities.”

With the small animal adoption campaign beginning this weekend, Dakin and the other animal adoption agencies in New England hope you’ll consider giving one of these pets a good home. Perhaps even adopting William.

For more information on the fee-waived adoption campaign, click here.

