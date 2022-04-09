ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Francisco Lindor back in Mets lineup, Dominic Smith gets first start of season

By Ryan Chichester
Francisco Lindor, after being hit in the face with a fastball on Friday night, is back in the Mets lineup for Saturday’s game against the Nationals, batting third and playing shortstop.

Lindor told reporters after Friday’s game that he suffered a cracked tooth from the fastball off the hand of Steve Cishek, but X-rays were negative and he passed concussion tests.

Dominic Smith will play first base and bat sixth in his first start of the season, while Francisco Lindor will DH.

Here is the full lineup:

