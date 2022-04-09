ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Hershey’s Kiss state candy bill pushed by Bucks Co. students goes to full Senate

By Jim Melwert
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017VZI_0f4aH2QT00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A group of Council Rock students got a firsthand look at the legislative process, as a bill they helped create to make the Hershey's Kiss the official candy of Pennsylvania took a big step in the state Senate this past week.

State Senator Maria Collett, D- Bucks and Montgomery counties, gave the group of students a big smile and two thumbs up, after the bill they help create was voted out of the Senate State Government Committee and sent to the full Senate for consideration.

“I truly hope this experience and today's vote encourages the students to stay involved because their voices are vital in the decision-making process,” said Collett.

“The students not only conceived and researched this sweet idea, [but] they met with Hershey executives, lobbied legislators drafted bill language and generated media attention to share their passion and ensure that the Hershey's Kiss becomes our state candy.”

The students, known as the Hershey 's Kiss Committee, started their legislative efforts in January 2021 when they were at Newtown Middle School. They’re now at Council Rock North High School .

“More than just watching the timeless Schoolhouse Rock videos to learn about governing, these young leaders decided to get involved themselves.”

But, like most bills, there was some opposition.

“I have three chocolatiers in my district,” said State Senator Dan Laughlin, R-Erie County.

“Part of the legislative process is the back and forth discussing the merits of a bill and for those reasons, I'm going to be respectful, no vote on this bill today.”

Laughlin was the only no vote.

The students said they enjoyed the process and thought it was interesting to see lawmakers disagree, yet have civil and respectful conversations.

