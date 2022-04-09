Report: Sabres prospect Erik Portillo is returning to Michigan

Buffalo, (WGR 550) – The Sabres were hoping that one of their two young college goalies would turn pro this season, but that is not happening. Devon Levi has already said that he’s going back for his junior year at Northeastern and Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday that Erik Portillo is going back to Michigan for his junior year.

This season was the first year either goaltender had the starting job at their schools and it seems like both want two years of college starting experience under their belts before turning pro.

In Portillo’s case, he could leave school after next season and become an unrestricted free agent. As I’ve been reporting on WGR for over a week, I had a chance to speak with the folks at Cap Friendly and these are the three scenarios that will be available to Portillo:

1) If Portillo leaves school between today and May 31, 2023, then the Buffalo has until June 1, 2023 to sign him.

2) If Portillo leaves school between June 1, 2023 and Dec 31, 2023, then the Buffalo has 30 days to sign him.

3) If Portillo leaves school after Jan 1, 2024, then the Buffalo has until Aug 15, 2024 to sign him.

This season Portillo was 31-10-1 with the Wolverines with a 2.14 goals against and .926 save percentage.

Levi won the Mike Richter Award as the NCAA’s best goalie. He was 21-10-1 with a 1.54 goals against and .952 save percentage.

With Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen likely in Buffalo next season, the Sabres don't have a prospect goalie to play in Rochester next year.

