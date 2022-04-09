Takeaways from first CSU football spring scrimmage and first 3 weeks of spring ball

A form of real, live football happened Saturday morning.

Not quite an actual game, but it didn't look too far off from one as the Colorado State football team held its first scrimmage of spring practices.

The scrimmage counted as the ninth of 15 practices this spring for new coach Jay Norvell and this new-look team looking to rebound from a 3-9 season and a coaching change.

Here are some takeaways from the scrimmage and the first three weeks of spring as a whole.

Play of the day

The highlight of Saturday's scrimmage came early on. The No. 1 offense was at about the 40-yard line when Clay Millen heaved toward the back corner of the end zone.

Melquan Stovall was charging under the ball with safety Tywan Francis on his back. The small (5-foot-8) Stovall showed his athleticism with a leap into the air to snatch the ball in a top-10-worthy catch.

A nice little taste taster of Fort Air Raid in action.

First scrimmage observations

It's important to not make big leaps in judgement from one spring scrimmage, but there are hints of what's to come that can be seen. A few notes:

A'Jon Vivens seems like a good fit in this offense and it makes sense for a player who has spent time in college at both receiver and running back. He runs hard and can be a pass-catching threat out of the backfield. He and Nevada transfer Avery Morrow look like a solid 1-2 running back combo.

Competitors in the secondary. Nevada transfer Angel King is establishing himself at the safety position after moving from cornerback. Corners Chigozie Anusiem (Cal transfer) and D'Andre Greeley (College of San Francisco transfer) have competitiveness to their game. It will be important for them to have solid seasons. It helps that they face the Air Raid every day.

Lots of arms. CSU's top four quarterbacks arguably all bring higher level passing ability than the Rams had last season. Everyone knows about Millen, but redshirt freshman Giles Pooler and true freshmen Jackson Stratton and Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi all throw a nice ball. Pooler has had a very strong spring and ran with the No. 2 offense Saturday.

The taste of spring (practices)

Beyond Saturday's scrimmage, trends and themes are becoming clear after nine (of 15) spring practices over the last three weeks. A few takeaways:

Focused but controlled practices. Practices are crisp with quick movement from one drill to another. They're set up in a way so everyone is doing something and players don't just stand around. And they're done at pace. Another interesting thing to watch is the coaching. It's done pointedly and forcefully as needed, but under control. I've been at every practice and have yet to see a blow-up or profanity-laced tirade, and instead it's usually a tough and pointed message but done briefly.

Depth building. Other than scrimmage days, practices are split into two sessions with the No. 1 and 3 units on the depth chart in the first practice and the 2's and 4's in the second. It's easy to see why when you see how many reps everyone gets. Especially with a new system and so many new players, its important to grow depth.

Visitors everywhere. Practices are open to the public. Not too many fans are out for the 7 a.m. weekday workouts, but every day there are visitors. Some are friends of the coaching staff or former CSU players. Often times recruits are present, and nearly every day some high school coaches are there to observe. The high school coaches have come from as close as the Fort Collins schools and as far away as southern Colorado. The door is truly open.

Fun. Football is a sport, right? Sports are (supposed to be) fun. Fun is back at CSU football. Music plays through practice, celebrating big plays is encouraged and coaches partake as much as players. The team even has a silly question to answer on camera after each practice ("Does a straw have one hole or two?" or "Is cereal a soup?" for example) that can even lead to coaches being the targets of ribbing ("Which coach can lift the most?").

Optimism is building. Spring is the time for optimism (and over-optimism) but there's no doubt that fans are eager to see this team. After years of sub-par play, all informal talks with people who support the Rams is nothing but positivity. It's good momentum for CSU heading into the summer when five months ago the energy around the program and fan base was at a very low level.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Takeaways from first CSU football spring scrimmage and first 3 weeks of spring ball