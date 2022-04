If Aidan Hutchinson is still on the board when the Lions pick at No. 2 overall, it would seemingly represent a perfect fit between the Michigan product and a rebuilding team in need of young cornerstones. The Lions will do more homework on the Heisman finalist, with SI.com’s Albert Breer noting (via Twitter) they will meet with Hutchinson next week.

