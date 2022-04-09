ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Clermont Foot 1-6 PSG: Player ratings as Mbappe & Neymar both score hat-tricks

By Jamie Spencer
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PSG player ratings vs Clermont Foot in Ligue 1 - including Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Achraf Hakimi
Person
Presnel Kimpembe
Person
Marco Verratti
Person
Marquinhos
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Idrissa Gueye
Person
Thilo Kehrer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Mbappe Neymar#Paris Saint Germain#Argentine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Facebook
90min

90min

211
Followers
2K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy