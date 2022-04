A scarcely believable night at the Bernabeu, that should leave Chelsea wondering how exactly they have gone out.Many will rightly point to the seemingly eternal magnificence of Luka Modric and Karim Benzema, who together conjured the second of this tie’s sensational comebacks. Chelsea should still only be looking to themselves.They had the game won, at 3-0 up on the night and 4-3 up on aggregate, only for basic sloppiness to allow Real Madrid to go through with two strikes to make it 5-4 overall after extra-time. Everyone had been pushed to the limit. Two players went beyond. Thomas Tuchel was...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO