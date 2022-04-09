ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Film To Capture Story Behind Black Power Salute

By Brandee Sanders
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DQnYa_0f4aFpeX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oEjdU_0f4aFpeX00

Source: – / Getty


T he poignant image of track and field legends Tommie Smith and John Carlos raising their black-gloved fists during the 1968 Olympic medal ceremony to denounce racial injustice illustrates a powerful act of protest that will forever be etched in sports history. According to
The Hollywood Reporter , a new film will capture the story behind that transformative gesture of solidarity.

Bronx-bred director and producer Rashaad Ernesto Green is leading a project—dubbed ’68 —that will delve into what led up to the revolutionary moment. During the 60s, the world was submerged in political and social upheaval. Months before the Mexico City Olympic Games, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, sparking civil unrest. U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy was also murdered that year. Protests against the Vietnam War spread nationwide. Days before the games started, the Tlatelolco massacre occurred.

Deeply dismayed by the events, Smith and Carlos made the brave decision to boldly use the global stage at the Mexico City Olympics to bring attention to the injustices faced by marginalized communities. They raised their fists during the National Anthem while accepting their medals for the 200-meter competition. Their courageousness came with discriminatory backlash, including a suspension from the U.S. team, death threats and the loss of endorsement deals. Despite it all, Smith and Carlos sparked a movement that inspired generations of athletes to use their platforms for activism.

“Still incredibly powerful and relevant, I’m honored for the opportunity to bring Tommie and John’s riveting story to life; to portray the weight of the world, these two giants had on their shoulders and the self-determination, courage and sacrifice it took for them to stand up for all of us,” Ernesto Green shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. The film—which is being created under MGM, Participant and Macro—will be co-produced by Smith’s wife DeLois and Carlos’ nephews Shaun and Airrion McCoy . Billy Ray will write the script.

News about the film comes three years after Tommie Smith and John Carlos were inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame.

SEE ALSO:

Track & Field Legends John Carlos And Tommie Smith To Be Inducted Into Olympic Hall Of Fame

NBA Star Stephen Curry To Amplify The Legacy Of Sports Legend Lusia Harris With ‘Queen Of Basketball’ Project

Comments / 0

Related
WABE

Théâtre du Rêve's new film 'Code Noir' shares the story of the first Black French general

You’ve probably heard of the novel “The Count of Monte Cristo,” but have you heard of the first Black French general who inspired it? General Alex Dumas was the son of an enslaved Black woman and a white Frenchman, born in Sainte-Domingue, now known as Haiti. He later became the first person of color in the French military to be appointed brigadier-general, divisional-general and general-in-chief of a French army. Dumas’ story is the subject of Théâtre du Rêve’s new film “Code Noir: the Adventures of the First Count of Monte Cristo.” Carolyn Cook, producing artistic director of Théâtre du Rêve, joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom and actor Thandi DeShazor, who plays General Dumas.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

New video shows Jada Pinkett Smith right after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

A new video of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at last weekend’s Academy Awards has surfaced, showing Jada Pinkett Smith in the immediate aftermath of the stunning incident. A TikTok video taken from inside the theater shows Pinkett Smith leaning forward in her seat as Smith returned to his chair after he struck Rock.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Robert F. Kennedy
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Tommie Smith
Person
John Carlos
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Film Academy Won’t “Take That Oscar From” Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

As Hollywood deals with the fallout of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage, shortly before Smith won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, many observers have wondered whether the Motion Picture Academy will take away Smith’s Oscar. While the Academy hasn’t given any indications to that effect, one of the members of its board of governors, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who’s also an Oscar winner and former host, voiced her own thoughts on the fate of Smith’s Oscar.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" PerformanceWill...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z Under Fire For Hosting Oscars Afterparty At Chateau Marmont During Hotel Boycott

It is a location that has historically hosted Hollywood's elite but in recent years, Chateau Marmont has faced a new wave of controversy. The hotel is in the heart of West Hollywood has seen its fair share of scandals, including being the scene where comedian John Belushi passed away from a drug overdose. Even with its tragedies, Chateau Marmont is a coveted location in Hollywood as it is often where the rich and famous host their events, and this weekend, Jay-Z has reportedly planned an afterparty for the Academy Awards.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Disney heir comes out as transgender and apologises for not doing more against Don’t Say Gay bill

An heir to the Disney fortune who publicly came out as trans recently has said they should have done more to speak out against Florida‘s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, days after their family pledged $500,000 to the Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest LGBT+ advocacy group.Roy P Disney, who is the great-nephew of Walt Disney and the co-founder of Walt Disney Co, said in an appeal to the advocacy group: “Equality matters deeply to us especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.”Charlee Disney said they came out to their family four years...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Track And Field#Nba#Racism
Popculture

Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry Talked to Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap at the Oscars

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars Sunday night, Smith was approached by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who appeared to be comforting Smith during the commercial break after the altercation. According to Variety, Washington and Perry were seen talking to Smith, who slapped Rock after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. It was also reported that Smith's publicist, Meredith O. Sullivan, came by at the commercial break to have a discussion. Additionally, Oscar producer Will Packer also visited Smith before the King Richard star won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams' dad, Richard Williams.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
The Independent

The story behind the longest Oscars acceptance speech in history

On 4 March 1943, Greer Garson stepped behind a lectern at the Cocoanut Grove nightclub inside the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. Garson, 38, was accepting the Academy Award for Best Actress for her work inMrs Miniver, a romantic war drama directed by William Wyle. She was only the 15th actor in the history of Hollywood to take home the trophy. That was an achievement in itself, but Garson made history in another, more unexpected way that night.Her acceptance speech remains, to this day, the longest in the history of the Academy Awards. While today’s winners are asked to keep...
CELEBRITIES
People

David Oyelowo Fears Will Smith Oscars Incident Will Have 'Negative Effect' on 'Push for Inclusion'

David Oyelowo is sharing his thoughts on the incident at the Oscars involving Will Smith and Chris Rock, reflecting on race and equality. The Selma star, 46, wrote a guest column in The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, in which he discussed his reaction to Smith smacking Rock, which he witnessed in person as an attendee of the Academy Awards ceremony on March 27.
CELEBRITIES
News Channel Nebraska

Fascinating stories behind the world's oldest logos

The oldest registered trademark in the United States dates back to 1870, when it was filed by paint manufacturer Averill. Against the backdrop of Chicago, an eagle is depicted holding a paintbrush in its beak. The words "Durable, Beautiful, Economical" appear in a banderole. It has, to modern eyes, a very quaint feel.
CHICAGO, IL
HollywoodLife

Oscar Nominated Netflix Films: From ‘Marriage Story’ To ‘The Power Of The Dog’

Netflix has produced hit films that have scored major nominations at the Academy Awards since 2018. We’ve got the list of those movies right here. Cinema has drastically changed thanks to streaming services over the years. Moviegoers used to only have the theaters to watch films, but now, they can stream from the comfort of their own home. Netflix is the leading streaming service in the world and has produced numerous films that have received nominations at the Academy Awards. Netflix first became a major Oscars contender in 2018, and now four years later, the streamer is up for 27 nominations for 10 titles at the 2022 Oscars airing on March 27. Check out the list of all the Oscar-nominated Netflix Originals ever below.
MOVIES
Action News Jax

'Dune' takes prizes as BAFTA film awards salute Ukraine

LONDON — (AP) — Sci-fi epic “Dune” took four early prizes from a field-leading 11 nominations as the British Academy Film Awards returned Sunday with a live, black-tie ceremony after a pandemic-curtailed event in 2021. Acting nominees Benedict Cumberbatch and Lady Gaga were among the stars...
WORLD
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy