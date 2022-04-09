ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Nick Patti Proves to Be Competitor in Pitt Spring Game

By Nick Horwat
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20vnKF_0f4aFER000

Nick Patti is welcoming the Pitt QB battle against Kedon Slovis.

The Pitt Panthers are blessed to have competitions at many positions heading into their ACC Title defending season in 2022, but quarterback will be of particular importance.

Seniors Nick Patti and Kedon Slovis went head-to-head during the Blue-Gold Spring Game and Patti looked to get an upper hand.

Patti’s Gold Team won the game 10-7 and it all started with a 55 yard pass on the first play from scrimmage.

Through the entire first half and a drive into the second, Patti posted 4 completions on nine pass attempts for 108 yards.

Patti said after the game that he welcomes the competition from Slovis.

"The more competition for me the better," Patti said. "It makes me better as a player and as a person. When you get complacent and don’t have someone pushing you, that’s when you don’t succeed."

Head Coach Pat Narduzzi spoke highly of both Slovis and Patti’s ability to lead the team, and that is where the attention will shift over summer.

Player led practices will soon take place and Patti plans on getting his team ready for the season.

"In the summer it’s all player led stuff," Patti said. "Getting guys comfortable… Polishing everything because once camp comes you have to be ready to go."

There is still a whole summer between the Spring Game and opening kickoff of the 2022 season, so the starting job can’t be decided at this moment, but Patti is ready to keep fighting.

