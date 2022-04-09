Pitt RB Daniel Carter Caps Off Award-Winning Spring With Dominant Game

The Pitt junior has shined all spring.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers finished off their spring with their annual Blue-Gold game. The headlines coming into the weekend centered around the quarterback battle, but running back Daniel Carter stole the show for the offense.

Just hours after being named the 2022 offensive Conway Award winner, Carter rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns, helping both the Blue and Gold teams throughout the game.

"Body's kind of tired right now," Carter joked. "Been running a little bit."

"Last year, I felt like taking a step back and trying to help those guy, and then when my number was called, just doing the right thing," he added. "But I'm definitely coming in here in the spring and trying to have more of a role this year."

Head coach Pat Narduzzi said Carter is truly coming into a fuller role in his junior year.

"Daniel is becoming a multi-purpose back," Narduzzi said. "He is running and blocking with authority, and has the ability to hurt an opponent in the passing game, too. Daniel brings a physical, aggressive playing style to our backfield and it was an exciting development this spring."

Pitt's offense will run a four-running back system in 2022, but Carter could find himself as a major contributor to it in the Panthers' new system.

The Conway Award has been presented since 1975 in honor of the late Ed Conway, who served as the radio play-by-play voice of Pitt football from 1970-73. A popular sports anchor with WTAE-TV, Conway passed away in 1974.

