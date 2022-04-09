ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas teacher resigns after student burned in science experiment

By Steven Masso
 3 days ago

GRANBURY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Granbury Middle School teacher resigned after a student suffered significant burns during a science experiment.

According to a post by Granbury ISD, the teacher resigned and is no longer an employee of the school district. The post goes on to say that this follows a student being injured in a science experiment in class, and the case is now being turned over to law enforcement.

On April 1, Granbury ISD posted that a student was injured during a demonstration in a science class.

“The student is receiving medical care, and campus officials are cooperating with the city fire inspector/investigator,” Granbury ISD stated.

According to a report by NBC Affilliate NBCDFW , Granbury police said that a 12-year-old boy suffered “possible third-degree burns.”

According to the NBCDFW report, the burns came after his teacher, identified as a 37-year-old woman, put hand sanitizer on his hands and lit them on fire for a science demonstration.

Lt. Russell Grizzard with Granbury Police told NBCDFW that the child was to Cook’s Children’s HOspital before being transferred to Parkland Memorial Hospital’s Burn Center in Dallas.

