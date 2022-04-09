GRUESOME REALITY OF RUSSIA'S OCCUPATION IN UKRAINE (4:30pET)

Related
Russian foreign minister says Russia's war with Ukraine is 'meant to put an end' to US world domination and NATO expansion
"This domination is built on gross violations of international law," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, according to RT.
Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine
A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
NATO will deploy a permanent full-scale military force on its border with Russia to combat a future invasion, alliance's chief says
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told The Telegraph that the alliance was "in the midst of a very fundamental transformation."
Putin's former chief economic advisor says Russia would likely halt the Ukraine war 'within a month or two' if the West slapped a full embargo on Russian oil and gas
In an interview with the BBC, Andrei Illarionov predicted Russia would be spared economic devastation because of the strength of its energy exports.
Russian Legislator Calls Ukraine 'Total War,' Demands Attack On NATO Convoys
"We have to make the collective West understands that they have no chance of winning this war," Russian Duma deputy warns.
Fiona Hill warns Trump winning reelection would 'mean the total loss of America's leadership position in the world arena'
Trump had the "narrow goal" of remaining in power "irrespective of what other people wanted," Hill said, comparing him to authoritarians like Putin.
The US Just Put a $10 Million Bounty on an Unknown Cartel Leader
The Biden administration just placed a $10 million reward on the head of the leader of a little-known cartel in Guatemala. The prize for Eugenio Darío Molina-López “Molina”, head of Los Huistas, is twice that offered for help leading to the capture of Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s sons, known as Los Chapitos, which was set to $5 million for each in December 2021.
North Korea Warns of 'Full-Blown War' if More 'Reckless' Remarks From South
On Friday, South Korea's "scum-like" defense minister discussed the possibility of preemptive strikes on North Korea.
A teacher in Russia was fired and fined after her eighth-grade student recorded her and turned her in for saying 'Ukraine is a separate country'
"It's as though they've all plunged into some kind of madness," Marina Dubrova told The New York Times about Russians in supporting the war.
President Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens says Trump "very intent" on bringing her brother down
President Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens said in an interview Monday that she was not looking forward to her brother running for office in 2020 because she believes former President Donald Trump is "intent" on bringing him down. The first sister, a longtime campaign manager and adviser to Mr....
McConnell says Republicans will 'make sure Joe Biden is a moderate' if the party regains control of Congress in 2022
"Obviously, we will have to work with the administration to see what we can agree on," McConnell said about the prospect of divided government.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy dismisses calls from GOP lawmakers to impeach Biden, saying they won't do it for 'political purposes' like Democrats did with Trump
Trump was impeached in 2019 over charges he withheld aid to Ukraine for personal political gain and in 2021 on charges he incited an insurrection.
Zelenskyy said he was fed up with the UN and NATO's diplomatic approach to Russia's invasion: 'I don't have any more lives to give'
Zelenskyy defended calling NATO weak and telling the UN to dissolve itself in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes."
Ukraine Might Have Just Carried Out First Covert Attack on Russian Soil
An explosion damaging a railway line in Russia was carried out by Ukrainians trying to prevent Putin sending supplies to the frontlines, some analysts believe.
US treasury secretary says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will have ‘enormous’ repercussions
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the war in Ukraine will have “enormous economic repercussions” in the country and beyond. Yellen told U.S. lawmakers on April 6 that the rising price...
Friends no more: Berlusconi denounces Putin over Ukraine war
The controversial friendship between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi appears to have come to an end after more than two decades of reciprocal admiration, family holidays and shared political values.Rumours that the relationship had been growing frosty were confirmed on Saturday at a Forza Italia convention in Rome when Berlusconi took to the stage and uttered Putin’s name for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.“I cannot and do not want to hide the fact that I am deeply disappointed and saddened by the behaviour of Vladimir Putin,” the billionaire media...
Battle for Mariupol: Ukraine's Azov Regiment Destroys Russian Tanks and Vehicles
Footage obtained from the Azov Regiment of Ukraine reportedly shows parked Russian tanks in besieged Mariupol erupting in flames after shelling by the regiment.
Ukraine strikes Russian ammunition depot: Ukrainian officials
Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in eastern Ukraine on Monday, according to government officials, just days after Russian forces destroyed one of Ukraine's.
China's military has US aircraft carriers in its sights, but those flattops aren't 'little teacups,' their captains say
China will be gunning for US aircraft carriers, but those flattops are "designed to take it," Capt. Paul Campagna said.
Viktor Orban About To Make West's Putin Problem Worse, Opponent Warns
Defeated candidate Peter Marki-Zay told Newsweek that Orban will be "emboldened" to go against against European and American allies.
