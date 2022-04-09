IU’s Jackson-Davis declares for NBA Draft; maintaining eligibility

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has declared for the upcoming NBA Draft, according to his social media accounts on Saturday. The IU junior added he will maintain his eligibility, leaving the door open for a return to Bloomington.

Jackson-Davis averaged over 18 points per game this past season for the Hoosiers while helping end a 6-year NCAA tournament drought. The junior was also named all-Big Ten for the third straight season.

The deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft is June 1.

