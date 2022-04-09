ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Warwick police looking to identify man who shoplifted espresso machine

By Sam LaFrance
ABC6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARWICK, R.I. (WLNE)- The Warwick Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a...

www.abc6.com

Comments / 4

Related
WDAM-TV

Police asks for help identifying Hattiesburg shoplifting suspect

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for help in identifying a woman in a recent felony shoplifting incident. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, the woman pictured below stole $1,543.99 worth of perfume/cologne on March 12, 2022, around 6:45 p.m. If anyone can identify the...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WPRI 12 News

Police: Man tried to pull boy into car

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police arrested a man for an attempted kidnapping in the city on Friday. The incident happened in the area of Plainfield Street and Rye Street. Commander Thomas Verdi told 12 News, witnesses said the suspect approached a group of kids who were selling candy and tried to pull a 13-year-old […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warwick, RI
Warwick, RI
Crime & Safety
NBC Connecticut

Police Look for Person Who Robbed Bar in Colchester

Colchester Police are looking for a person who's accused of robbing a bar early Saturday morning. Officials said the robbery happened at Crossroads Bar on Westchester Road at approximately 5 a.m. Someone allegedly forced entry into the back of the business. They took about $500 worth of alcohol from the...
COLCHESTER, CT
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Police: Missing man murdered, two suspects identified

Police say a man reported missing in late 2020 has been murdered, and two suspects have been identified. The victim is Albert Aukai Manners, who was 35 when he was reported missing on Dec. 1, 2020. Family members reported not hearing from him since the middle of November 2020. Police...
HILO, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shoplifted#Espresso Machine#Wlne#De Longhi Espresso
FOX 61

4 arrests made in connection to 2005 shooting death of Hartford woman

HARTFORD, Conn. — Four people have been arrested and charged in connection to a 2005 murder cold case in Hartford, the state Division of Criminal Justice announced Thursday. In June 2005, police were called to 131 Martin Street for a report of a woman shot in front of the building. The victim, Dante Davis, who was 21 at the time, was with her boyfriend and others when armed people open fire in the area.
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFAA

Man who fell to death from rooftop bar in Dallas is identified, police say

DALLAS — A 25-year-old man died after police said he fell from the second floor of a rooftop bar in Dallas Saturday night. Police identified the victim as Christopher Hill. Officials said the incident happened at the 77 Degrees bar at North Henderson Avenue and Fuqua Street. There was a large police and EMT presence at the location around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
DALLAS, TX
NBC News

Letterman thanks Rhode Island hospital for care after he struck his head, fell unconscious

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — If David Letterman put together a Top Ten list of hospitals, Rhode Island Hospital would probably be No. 1. The longtime host of “The Late Show with David Letterman,” who stepped down in 2015, thanked the staff of the hospital’s emergency department in a video Thursday in which he disclosed that he was visiting Providence with his son last August when he fell on the sidewalk, struck his head, and fell unconscious.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NBC12

Police identify man killed in shooting at towing company

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting along Richmond Highway at On Time Towing. Officers were called just before noon on Monday to the 1900 block of Richmond Highway on March 21. At the scene, officers found Jarrod Murray, 28, of Richmond, in the parking lot...
RICHMOND, VA
CBS Boston

Drug Bust At Hot Mamma’s Restaurant In Hartford Leads To Arrest Of 3 Massachusetts Residents

HARTFORD, C.T. (CBS) — A drug ring bust at Hot Momma’s restaurant in Hartford, Connecticut, led to the arrests of three people from Massachusetts. In total, eight people were arrested on Friday. Police say they seized $500,000 in drugs, including 145 pounds of marijuana and 160 bags on fentanyl at the restaurant. They also found guns and $30,000 in cash. Police added that those in charge of the drug ring charged a cover fee for people to come inside and that the restaurant was set up like a “shopping mall for drugs.” According to WFSB, the three people arrested from Massachusetts are 23-year-old Parris Darden of Spring, 19-year-old Savannah Royce of Bondsville, and 46-year-old Jonathan Handy of Dorchester.
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy