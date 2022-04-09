ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Pregnant woman shot in car with 2-year-old in backseat in North Carolina

By Brayden Stamps
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kievl_0f4aDv1J00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A pregnant woman was shot in her car on Friday with her 2-year old child in the backseat, according to Winston-Salem police.

Police said the woman was sitting in the car with her child at 2700 Piedmont Circle and became involved in a domestic dispute with Tyrone Jamel Roseborough, 27.

At some point during the dispute, police said Roseborough fired several shots into the vehicle, hitting her several times. The child was not hurt during the shooting.

Roseborough fled the area after the shooting but was later arrested.

The injured woman drove herself to Winston-Salem Fire Department Station No. 3 where she received medical attention for her injuries and police were notified.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. Her unborn child’s injuries are also considered to be non-life-threatening as well.

Roseborough has been charged with assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present; assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure; assault on an unborn child; discharging firearms in the city limits; and discharging firearms in a moving vehicle

Roseborough’s bond was set at $250,000. The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 25

TommyGuns
2d ago

He shouldn't have a bond, he doesn't need to be able to finish what he started before she is released from the hospital.

Reply(1)
20
Lynnette Jordan
2d ago

Thank God the child was not shot, and she and the unborn baby were not seriously injured. Prayers for a speedy recovery.

Reply
13
Monique Ince-Ransom
2d ago

When it comes to domestic violence, we have seen so many victims die with protection orders in their possession. I really feel domestic violence crimes should come with no bond. I'm so scared for this victim and others that live in constant fear.

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Firearms#Unborn Child#Wghp
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
WBTW News13

North Carolina teacher resigns after video of classroom incident goes viral

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A teacher from Southwest Onslow High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina, resigned last week after a video was spread around social media. Onslow County Schools officials said a school employee reacted with intolerable behavior in front of students on Thursday. The video contains audio of the teacher screaming and using inappropriate […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

1 teen shot, 1 in custody in Laurinburg, police say

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old was taken to a juvenile facility on Tuesday after allegedly shooting another teenager, Laurinburg police said. According to police, officers on patrol responded about 3:30 p.m. after hearing gunshots in the area of McDougald Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy who had suffered an apparent gunshot […]
LAURINBURG, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

35K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy