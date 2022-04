When people think of Kentucky, they think of whiskey, but not just any whiskey. This is bourbon country—and Kentucky's legacy is well earned. There are more whiskey barrels in Kentucky than there are people, with more than 7 million barrels of the brown stuff compared to just 4.5 million people. People from all over come to experience the famous Kentucky Bourbon Trail, and Lexington is an integral stop along that trail. Home to 14 distilleries, including the renowned Woodford Reserve and smaller family-run distilleries, Lexington is a must-stop to learn about (and drink) whiskey. Here's where to go.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 19 DAYS AGO