Public Safety

Our babysitter trashed our house after we went out for a date night – but everyone’s taking HER side

By Kenley Stevenson
 3 days ago

SHOULD babysitters be expected to watch your children AND clean your house?

After one couple went out for a date night, they came home to see that their babysitter allegedly trashed their house.

One mom claimed that her babysitter trashed her house Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk
There was trash left all over the counter Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

In a video posted on social media, mother and podcast host, Jessica Nicole, shared the look of their messy kitchen, saying ''Like, really?!"

Showing the chaos, Nicole claims that the babysitter left dishes of food, a dirty cutting board, and used napkins and utensils covering the countertops.

Her children were spotted sitting on the couch in the back of the video, and viewers thought they looked old enough to clean up the mess themselves.

"If they ate it, they need to clean it up…if she ate it, that’s different," a user said.

"Those were YOUR KIDS. It’s your mess, not hers," said another user.

Others argued about what was required of her job position, saying that a babysitter's job is to watch the kids, not to clean the house.

"Did you hire them to clean? Childcare & housekeeping are different things," one woman said.

Others asked: "Did you communicate that is a part of her job? And pay her accordingly?" and "Would you rather them ignore the children and clean? That’s called a housekeeper, not a babysitter."

A mother said, "As a mom with *crazy wild* toddlers, I NEVER expect our babysitter to clean up after them. I do appreciate it when they clean up the mess."

Agreeing with the video, a different babysitter said, "As an experienced babysitter it’s common courtesy to clean. Sometimes I’d even clean dishes/messes I didn’t make."

Another mom said: "I taught my daughter to leave the house cleaner than when she got there. She makes bank babysitting!"

"Well done," said Nicole.

She left a cutting board out with food on it Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

Tim Gruss
3d ago

these people are going to be a problem for anybody that comes in to babysit their children

The Cat Father
2d ago

A few used napkins on the countertop is her definition of trashed; her expectations are way too high, no more date nights for you

The US Sun

I had no idea I was pregnant but caught my baby’s head when I was having a shower – my periods hadn’t even stopped

A WOMAN got the shock of her life when she gave birth alone in the shower - having had no idea she was pregnant. Dimitty Bonnet, 28, who was already a mum-of-two, had given up hopes of having another child and was left utterly dumfounded when she felt the sudden urge to push while in the shower - catching the baby's head between her legs.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog was in a car with his owners when he did the most terrifying thing

Imagine going on a road trip with your dog, it’s been eight hours–the journey has been going amazingly well. Everything’s hunky-dory. And then all of a sudden, your dog jumps out of the moving vehicle at 60mph on a motorway. Uh oh, trouble. That’s what happened to an unnamed couple who owns Jojo–the German shepherd who jumped out of the car window eight hours into the road trip.
PETS
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
The US Sun

The US Sun

