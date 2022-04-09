Masters 2022: Runaway leader Scottie Scheffler driven to Augusta glory by best friend’s tragic death from rare cancer

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER’S amazing rise to world No 1 — and his Masters glory bid — is inspired by a young cancer victim.

Scheffler, 25, and James Ragan were inseparable growing up and his pal’s death, aged just 20, from a rare form of bone cancer came as a devastating blow.

Scottie Scheffler is aiming to win the Masters after recently claiming the world No1 spot Credit: Alamy

James Ragan died rare form of bone cancer aged just 20

The two families met up at Augusta to celebrate Scheffler’s epic leap — from looking for a first PGA Tour win to becoming the world’s top golfer in a record-breaking 42 days.

And to remember James.

Scheffler’s spree saw him win three times in his last five starts. So his feat in matching the biggest 36-hole lead in Masters history — he was five clear of the field at eight under — should not have come as a great surprise.

But golf took a backseat when he met the Ragans before the tournament began having arranged tickets for them.

James’ sister, Mecklin, said it was an emotional reunion and recalled how her brother and Scottie had grown so close as junior golfers.

She said: “James would be so proud of him but he’d also be saying, ‘Yep, about time, Scottie, what took you so long?’

“They met through golf. Scottie was identified as an outstanding junior and James got down to scratch despite his illness and they played events together.

“He was two years older than Scottie but they got along straight away and became very close.

"I remember one time when they paired up and won this prestigious adults event at a top country club. They were just kids having a great time and James wasn’t going to let the disease ruin it.

“He’d play in tournaments with a chemo pack around his waist, hooked up to a needle in his leg.

“He got the most that he could out of it — but Scottie was just in a different class to everyone else.

“James had been a promising tennis player before he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. He had only just turned 13.

“So he started chemo, had operations to salvage the leg and was given a metal knee replacement.

“That bought James time and although he was forced to give up tennis, he found golf. He also met Scottie.

James had a really positive impact on Scottie... he was inspirational

“What James respected so much about Scottie was that he saw someone who was younger than him with an incredible talent, who wasn’t wasting it.

"James would say to me, ‘I only have so many days, months, years to live, and I’m trying to make the most of what I can with my time. And people all around me are squandering the gifts they’ve been given. Not Scottie, though. He’s really going places.’

“I don’t want to put words into Scottie’s mouth but I’d like to think that James had a really positive impact on him. James did with everyone that he came across. He was inspirational.”

Scheffler’s dad, Scott, confirmed the impact growing up with such a brave youngster had on his son.

Scott explained: “There can be no doubt that the influence was a two-way street and James taught Scottie a lot.

“He gave him this attitude that while you have got to give it everything you have, you also need to remember that it is only a game.

The American led by five strokes after the second round at Augusta Credit: EPA

“If you’ve tried your very best, that’s all you can do. Some things are simply out of your control.”

Scheffler is deeply religious and rarely talks about his life off the golf course.

Yet he has helped to raise more than £3million for the charity set up to remember James, Triumph over Kid Cancer.

He was there when the charity was launched, shortly before his friend died eight years ago.

He broke down in tears and said: “This foundation likely won’t save James’ life but it will save many other kids.

“I thought of James out there. We had been texting all week and he told me it is never over until it is.”

And that mantra continues to serve Scheffler well and ensures that he will be able to handle whatever golf — and life — keeps throwing at him.