I’m a celebrity makeup artist – this common lash mistake makes your eyes look droopy

By Brooke Knappenberger
 3 days ago

FAKE eyelashes are the perfect tool to instantly open up your eyes.

But it turns out, you are probably putting them on wrong, according to celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.

Celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic shared the correct way to apply false eyelashes for an uplifted look Credit: TikTok/@makeupbymario
According to Dedivanovic, you actually want a small gap in between your real lashes and the false ones Credit: TikTok/@makeupbymario

In case you didn't know, Dedivanovic is trusted by Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek, and Gabrielle Union, and even has his own makeup brand at Sephora, so he knows a thing or two about makeup.

In a video, Dedivanovic shared the right way to instantly lift the eyes.

He started off by lining the upper waterlines of his model with a black eyeliner pencil.

Then, he connected the outer corner of the eyes to the waterline with the eyeliner and dragged it out to make a winged shape.

After curling the eyelashes and applying a coat of mascara, Dedivanovic then shared his real trick of the trade.

He applied a strip of false eyelashes to the inner corners and middle of the eyes close to the lash line, but then glued the end of the strip above the outer corners on the eyelids.

He explained: "Make sure there's a little space in between the natural lash and the actual false lash."

"Now this is what you don't want to do. If you follow the eye all the way to the outer corner, it's actually going to drag your eye down."

Dedivanovic then finished off his model's look by filling in the little gap on the eyelid with liquid liner.

In a side-by-side view, Dedivanovic showed off his lifting trick on one eye, while the other appeared much more droopy.

Additionally in makeup tips, you've been putting you're foundation on wrong... the right way gets full coverage without it looking cakey.

Meanwhile, a former MAC makeup artist shared how to achieve a no-makeup look.

With Dedivanovic's trick, the model's right eye looks much more uplifted Credit: TikTok/@makeupbymario

