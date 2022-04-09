ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Badly injured Ukrainian soldiers could be given military rehab in UK

By Michael Hamiton
 3 days ago

BADLY-injured Ukrainian soldiers — including amputees — could be offered specialist military rehab care in the UK.

Ministers and defence chiefs are discussing plans for the wounded to be airlifted to the state-of-the-art Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre when evacuation is possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3laQnq_0f4aDGGs00
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is said to be extremely supportive of the plans to help Ukrainian soldiers Credit: Reuters

Troops needing prosthetic limbs and rehab, including learning to walk again, would be treated at DNRC, in Stanford Hall, Notts.

The £300million centre — officially opened by Prince William in June 2018 — is the main base for treating UK amputee troops after Headley Court in Surrey closed.

Medics helped L/Bmdr Ben Parkinson, the most severely injured serviceman to survive in Afghanistan, and triple amputee marine Mark Ormrod.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is said to be “extremely supportive” but “cautious” about putting the idea into practice yet.

A source said: “We are talking about helping those who need long-term treatment and rehab and to have prosthetic limbs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ue2Di_0f4aDGGs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Upt6k_0f4aDGGs00

The MoD said there were no plans to make an announcement about Ukrainian troops being treated at DNRC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XAcEp_0f4aDGGs00
Ukrainian soldiers have been fiercely defending ther country from Russia's invasion Credit: AP

#Ukrainian
