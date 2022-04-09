ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Olivia Jean Markel: 5 Things To Know About Jack White’s New Wife

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xwn8x_0f4aCitj00
Al Wagner/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jack White surprisingly married Olivia Jean Markel just moments after proposing to her in front of fans while on stage at his show in Detroit, MI. Find out all you need to know about her here.

Jack White, 46, wowed a sold out crowd on Apr. 8, when he reportedly proposed to and then immediately married Olivia Jean Markel, 32, while on stage at his show at the Masonic Temple in Detroit, MI. The singer got the exciting night started when he brought the beauty up next to him and in front of his fan during the White Stripes song, “Hotel Yorba,” and put a ring on her finger. “It’s been such a great day, mind if we get married right now?” Jack then asked, according to Page Six, before the rest of his band and his parents joined the couple on stage as they exchanged vows.

So, just who is this amazing gal who stole Jack’s heart? Find out five things about her and her impressive career below!

Olivia Jean’s a musician like Jack.

She started making music at a young age while growing up in Detroit before eventually moving to Nashville, TN to work with Jack’s company, Third Man Records, after he listened to her demo, according to Deadline Detroit. Her future husband apparently helped her form the all-female goth/garage band, The Black Belles, which also includes drummer Shelby Lynne and bassist Ruby Rogers, after she relocated.

“I had a recording that I gave to Jack, and it was mostly instrumental music, but it was a jumping-off point for like, some project to begin,” Olivia Jean told Interview Magazine about forming the band. “I did it for myself, but I didn’t play anything live because I didn’t have a band. But once we all met, we kind of collaborated together and shared ideas, threw all those ideas together, and we had a lot of material to work with.”

“[Jack] was always helping us out, and believed in all of our opinions and what we wanted to do, and helped us make those things happen,” she continued. “As you said about all of us having the same taste, he really has very similar taste to us as well! It was very easy to work with him. He helped us out the entire way.”

After releasing a debut album in 2011, The Black Belles went on hiatus in 2012, and Olivia Jean started a solo singing career. As of 2022, she’s released two solo albums and a solo EP.

She is Jack’s third wife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qjfqt_0f4aCitj00
Jack White has been married three times. (Christine Chew/UPI/Shutterstock)

Before he and Olivia Jean tied the knot live on stage, he was married to Meg White from 1996 until 2000 and then Karen Elson, with whom he has two children, from 2005 until 2013.

Olivia Jean’s an epic guitar player.

In addition to singing, Olivia Jean reportedly learned how to play guitar at the young age of 7 and continued from there. She often shares incredible photos and videos of her rocking it out on stage while playing the instrument at shows.

She often shares memorable moments from her life on social media.

Olivia Jean has been known to post all kinds of moments, including posed pics for her music career, pics and videos of herself on stage, and pics and videos of those closest to her, including Jack. In a birthday post in July 2021, she called Jack “an incredible human and one of the greatest friends a gal can have.”

She also posted a photo of them posing together in London in Sept. 2021, which can be seen above, as they attended the “pre-grand opening of Third Man London. “What an incredible couple of days. The man of the hour and I before the pre-grand opening of @ThirdManLondon,” she wrote in the caption of the pic.” I’m so happy for everyone involved. Proud to be a part of this family and to meet so many kind people in London who joined to celebrate.⁣”

Her relationship with Jack was kept private.

The dark-haired songstress and her hunky beau never publicly made it known they were dating, which made their very public engagement and marriage even more surprising than it would have been. It’s not known exactly when they turned their friendship into romance. Jack did seem to hint at his love life doing well, in an interview with Rolling Stone in March 2022.

“There’s been a complete rebirth on all levels of my life throughout the pandemic,” he told the outlet. “I made a goal to myself that no matter how long it lasted I was going to come out of it with a totally different scenario of looking at life.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

David Beckham Poses With His 3 Look-Alike Sons In Tuxes At Brooklyn’s Wedding: Photo

The Beckham men looked so handsome while in black-tie attire for Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz over the weekend. The Beckham boys were all dressed up to celebrate Brooklyn’s wedding on Saturday April 9. David, 46, smiled alongside his three sons: Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and of course, the groom Brooklyn, 23. Brooklyn posted the photo that showed the three gentlemen in their tuxedos on his Instagram, which you can see here, the day after the ceremony. David looked proud of his oldest son, while his younger brothers also looked excited for the celebration.
BROOKLYN, NY
SheKnows

A Week After Bold & Beautiful Killed Off Finn, Tanner Novlan Reveals How Life Is Going — Spoiler Alert: Pretty Awesomely

The actor spent a special weekend “feelin’ extra celebrated.”. Although Tanner Novlan recently admitted that he was pretty surprised to learn from Bold & Beautiful boss Bradley Bell that Finn was going to meet his maker, he appeared to be as happy as a clam on his birthday weekend. In a series of photos and videos shared to Instagram on April 9, the fan favorite revealed that he was birthday-partying with wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) and some of their nearest and dearest in Cabo San Lucas.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Nashville, MI
HollywoodLife

Naomi Judd’s Husband: All About Larry Strickland & Her Previous Marriage

The country music icon has been happily married to husband Larry Strickland for almost 33 years! Find out all about the musician who stole Naomi’s heart here!. Naomi Judd is a country music legend who’s still going strong at the age of 76! The icon, who came from humble beginnings in Kentucky, rose to fame in the 80s as part of the mother/daughter duo The Judds alongside her first-born child Wynonna Judd. The incredible pair would go on to win six Grammy awards, including Best Country Song for the Naomi-penned hit “Love Can Build a Bridge.”
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Kisses Kim Kardashian’s Neck In New PDA Photos After ‘Kardashians’ Premiere

Kim Kardashian posted a pair of photos of the pair getting some late night eats after the premiere of the new ‘Kardashians’ series. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson grabbed a “late nite snack” in a new Instagram photo she posted on Monday April 11. The Saturday Night Live star passionately kissed her neck, as they snuggled up together in the booth of a restaurant. In the second photo lovingly gazed into his Kim’s eyes, as he wrapped his arms around her waste. Given the outfits that Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, were wearing, the photo must have been taken after the pair attended the premiere of Hulu’s upcoming Kardashians series.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Wynonna Judd’s Husband: Everything To Know About Cactus Moser & Her Other 2 Marriages

The country music legend has been married three times, including once to a convicted sex offender. Find out all about the men in Wynonna’s life here. Wynonna Judd is a country music icon whose rise to fame had all the trappings of a good ole country song! The singer, 57, won six Grammys as part of the duo The Judds alongside her mother Naomi Judd and was just as successful in her own solo career. Along the way, however, she would discover her birth father was kept a secret, develop an addiction (food dependency), witness her daughter go to jail and be estranged at times from her sister, Ashley Judd.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Jean
Person
Shelby Lynne
Person
Jack White
Person
Meg White
Person
Karen Elson
HollywoodLife

Natalia Bryant Looks Gorgeous In Deep Plunging Gown For Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding

Natalia Bryant looked absolutely stunning in a plunging turquoise gown for Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s wedding in Palm Beach. Natalia Bryant always makes a statement no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding in Palm Beach, Flordia on April 9. The 19-year-old daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant slayed in a silky turquoise vintage Roberto Cavalli gown for the occasion.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instrumental Music#The White Stripes#Third Man Records#Deadline Detroit#The Black Belles
Footwear News

LeAnn Rimes Makes an Ethereal Arrival in Sheer Cutout Dress & Sandals at CMT Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. LeAnn Rimes looked stunning as she stepped onto the pink carpet at the 2022 CMT Awards held at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Monday night. The “I Need You” singer made an angelic arrival in a floor-length sheer gown. The elegant number was complete with a plunging circle cutout that was adorned with pearls and sequins along the shoulder and on the bodice. The dress also had a modest train with ruffled details on the hemline. The “Coyote Ugly” actress continued to make a statement by accessorizing with diamond earrings, a chain ring bracelet,...
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Stuns In Metallic Jumpsuit In Gorgeous Photo With Friends

Selena Gomez looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging metallic jumpsuit while out with her friends for a fun night out. Selena Gomez had a fun night out with friends when she rocked a gorgeous sparkly metallic jumpsuit. The 29-year-old rocked a long-sleeve shiny silver one-piece with a plunging neckline and topped her look off with a bold red lip and voluminous beach waves.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

​’Glee’ Star Amber Riley & Fiancé Desean Black Split More Than A Year After Engagement

Amber Riley has deleted all photos of her ex-fiancé on Instagram, although she did say on a podcast that the split was ‘amicable.’. It’s over for Amber Riley and Desean Black. The Glee alum, 36, and her fiancé have split a year-and-a-half after their engagement. Amber’s rep confirmed the news to E! News on April 11. “They ask for privacy during this time,” the rep shared.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown’s Relationship With Baby Lovely Revealed: ‘He’s Always Been Present’

Chris Brown ‘played a part’ in his new daughter Lovely ‘since before she was born’ and ‘was at the hospital when she was born.’. Chris Brown, 32, is enjoying the growing bond between him and his newborn daughter Lovely. The singer surprised fans when he confirmed he welcomed his third child, whom he shares with Diamond Brown, three months ago by posting a precious pic of the adorable tot last week, and it turns out that the proud father has been there every step of the way.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill Sparkles In Gorgeous Green Gown While Presenting At CMT Awards

For the first time in 12 years, Faith Hill returned to the CMT Awards on April 11, and she looked incredible as she took the stage to present the biggest award of the night. Faith Hill looked like an absolute bombshell at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 11. The mom of three skipped the red carpet in Nashville, but came onstage toward the end of the show in a killer look. This was Faith’s first time at the award show since 2010, and she definitely did not disappoint. This time around, Faith wore a form fitting, long green dress, which sparkled thanks to sequins placed throughout the ensemble.
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Parker McCollum: 5 Things To Know About The Rising Country Star At The CMT Awards

After a huge year, Parker McCollum will be taking the stage at the CMT Awards on April 11. Learn more about the rising country star here. Parker McCollum is being recognized as one of the year’s biggest breakthrough artists at the CMT Music Awards on April 11. Parker will be one of six artists to perform on the Ram Trucks Side Stage during the show, giving him a chance to showcase his talents to a wide audience. Additionally, Parker’s music video for “To Be Loved By You” is nominated for Breakthrough Video of the Year.
MUSIC
Popculture

Gilbert Gottfried's Cause of Death Revealed by His Representative

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried died Tuesday from a heart abnormality, his representative told TMZ. Gottfried's family said the Aladdin star died after a "long illness." Gottfried, who was beloved for his hilarious jokes and shrill voice, was 67. Gottfried's rep, Glenn Schwartz, said he died from a heart abnormality called Ventricular...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
173K+
Followers
16K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy