ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Losing Ground: A Target 12 Investigation airs Monday

WPRI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe bought her dream home, only to learn it’s one of the most...

www.wpri.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Virginia skydiver survives 13,500ft fall after hitting the ground at 125mph

A Virginia skydiver who became entangled in her parachute in the middle of her 13,500ft jump, has not only lived to tell the tale, but is in the midst of preparing for a summit of Mount Everest.Jordan Hatmaker, a 35-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, just barely survived from the near-death experience, forcing doctors to remark that it was “miraculous” she was not only alive, but not paralysed.“9 days ago I never knew how much my world would change,” the adrenaline junkie wrote in a 23 November 2021 Instagram post.She went on to detail how the 14 November jump was her...
ACCIDENTS
KX News

Will a snowstorm impact North Dakota next week?

While North Dakotans will enjoy the seasonable weekend, all eyes are on next week’s cool down and potential winter weather. An unseasonably cold air mass will meet a low-pressure system from the west and that could mean a messy commute and potentially large snowfall totals for parts of ND. The uncertainty lies in the track […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
NBC News

Seven days, 18,000 deaths: A look at omicron’s deadliest week

Peggy Rampersad believed everyone should have a signature style, and hers included red lipstick and circular black-rimmed eyeglasses. A retired sociologist and academic, she loved art, opera, dancing and music. When she lost her hair from chemotherapy after one of her three bouts with cancer, she grew a faux-hawk and tipped it blonde. When she lost her eyesight from macular degeneration, she started going to her local gym and attending fitness classes for seniors three times a week.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WMUR.com

Amazon withdraws from recently approved logistics center in Hudson

HUDSON, N.H. — Amazon has withdrawn itself from the recently approved logistics center in Hudson, according to town officials. Town officials said they were notified by the company last week. The Hillwood Group said that they are still committed to the project and are currently reviewing options and opportunities...
HUDSON, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPRI

The Rhode Home: Rhode Island State Police 5K Pursuit Race

This morning on The Rhode Home we spoke with Ron and Peter from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses along with Trooper Brendan Doyle about the Rhode Island State Police 5K Pursuit Race. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Boston Globe

More than 700 readers voted: This is the most stunning scenic location in New England

New England is full of natural beauty, but New Hampshire’s White Mountains soar above the rest when it comes to gorgeous scenery, according to Boston.com readers. When AAA released a list of the most stunning scenic locations across New England, we asked readers to choose their favorite and more than 700 readers answered the call. The results show that our readers are impressed the most by the region’s mountains: New Hampshire’s White Mountains ranked No. 1, followed by Maine’s Cadillac Mountain.
LIFESTYLE
WMUR.com

Where's the best place to go for brunch in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice series. This week, we're looking forward to getting together with the family over brunch. But where can you get the best brunch in New Hampshire?. Let us know on our Facebook page your pick...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy