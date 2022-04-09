ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Five-Star Teething Toy Set Is Perfect For Any Little One — & It's Nearly 30% Off

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
Chances are that the teething stage of your baby’s life came quicker than you expected. (It  always does!) The crankiness and crying have already begun, and you’re scrambling for any means to heal the teething discomfort. Seeing them so sad is understandably breaking your heart, but there is a way to help while the process goes on.

Teething can be a pain, but that doesn’t mean you can’t help the pain . For a limited time, one of Amazon’s five-star teething sets is available for nearly 30 percent off. This set is both versatile and just plain adorable, so snag your little one a toy you can both enjoy.

Buy: HAILI XMGQ Teething Toy Set $9.99, originally $13.99

The HAILI XMGQ Baby Teething Toys is a five-star set of toxin-free and BPA-free teething toys that provide comfort for any baby. While your little one is getting fussy or cranky, snag one of these adorably shaped teething toys.

Perfect for sensory development and developing flexibility, this set comes with toys shaped like a peach , banana, giraffe , and blueberries . This set is ideal for babies six to 12 months to further help their emotions and development.

With nearly 1,500 reviews, it’s no wonder these toys have become a staple in so many parents’ households. The top review raved about the set, saying, “These are great for babies who love to chew. They’re easy to hold and cute to look at.” The following review added that “Our daughter loves these teethers! They are definitely her favorites! Would highly recommend [it] to anyone with a baby that is teething.”

