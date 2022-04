Ferrari are not looking to make any upgrades on their car ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix next weekend, according to team principal Mattia Binotto.The Scuderia have set the benchmark for the opening three races of the season, winning in Bahrain and Australia and leading both the drivers’ and constructors championships.And they do not appear to be in a hurry to improve upon their high-performing car ahead of the trip to Italy at the end of the month.The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix marks the return of the sprint race. This means there will only be one hour of practice...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO