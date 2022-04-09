ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

UMass 5K Dash & Dine returns after pandemic hiatus

By Kristina D'Amours
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rUcLZ_0f4aBKsC00

AMHERST, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The UMass 5K Dash & Dine is back!

Racers woke up bright and early Saturday morning, ready to take on the course at UMass Amherst.

“I feel good,” said runner Aron Korsunski. “Had a nice three egg omelet, I feel really good! Lots of fuel for this race.”

Others hoping the weather stays sunny for the popular 11th annual race. Kayla Leary, another runner told 22News, “I’m feeling excited, it’s such a nice day outside. I think it’s going to be really fun.”

Nearly 1,000 racers of all ages from across western Massachusetts took their mark at the starting line. After a two year hiatus, organizers and runners say they were glad to be back and it’s all for a good cause. Runners, walkers, teams, wheelchairs, and strollers braved the potential bit of rain, all to support the Amherst Survival Center.

“We provide lots of resources to help people meet their basic needs, throughout the pandemic and continued to have really focused on scaling up our food and nutrition programs because there have been such an increase of food insecurity,” Lev Ben-Ezra, Executive Director of the Amherst Survival Center said.

The center, using the profits raised from the race, $7,000, to fight food insecurity in western Massachusetts. Especially as inflation sky rockets the price of groceries.

Jennifer Good-Schiff, volunteer at the Amherst Survival Center told 22News, “I personally love just looking at all the fantastic food that I would eat myself and knowing when we put that together, it’s going to someone who I know can’t afford that, and that just means a lot to me. That I’m making a difference.”

Some racers said they’re hoping to make the annual run a tradition and a learning moment for their kids.

“I’m so proud of you competing,” Monica Lavin said to her son Lucas Lavin.

“I did a very good job. This might as well have been the best race ever,” said Lucas.

To learn more about the Amherst Survival Center and how to help, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC6.com

Feast of the Blessed Sacrament returning after two-year hiatus

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE)- The New Bedford Feast of the Blessed Sacrament has announced their return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The event offers free entertainment from Portuguese and American culture at over five different locations. Guests can enjoy a feast of food and drinks, with a...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amherst, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
State
Massachusetts State
Amherst, MA
Sports
Q97.9

Are These Really the Prettiest Towns in Each New England State?

Just like any other person starting their work week this week, I opened my Facebook feed to catch up on the stuff I missed over the weekend. What I found instead was a dated article that chose the "prettiest towns" in each state. The article came from Architectural Digest and highlighted whatever town had a combination of pretty architecture and an abundance of nature, with bonus points to towns with history embedded in its buildings.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dine#Umass#Nutrition#Hiatus#Western Massachusetts#Umass Amherst
WWLP

Monson Savings Bank builds bikes for kids

Monson Savings Bank's 150th Anniversary celebrates by pledging to non-profits who had high amounts of participation over the course of the year. A special part of this support comes from the Monson Savings Bank 150 Build-a-Bike Campaign.
MONSON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

Boston remains vigilant while hosting marathon

In the wake of Tuesday's shooting inside a New York City subway, both the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and the State Police are happy to report that there are no threats of violence in Massachusetts at this time.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy